Several reappointments were approved by the Hamlin Township Board Thursday during a meeting held via teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board reappointed Steve Vandervest as township fire chief for a two-year term ending Dec. 31, 2022.
It also reappointed Johnaine Gurzynski, trustee, to continue serving on the township planning commission with a term ending Nov. 20, 2024.
Larry Rees, trustee, was also reappointed to the Zoning Board of Appeals for a term expiring Nov. 20, 2024.
During the meeting, the board heard an update from Jody Hartley, newly elected county commissioner representing the township. Harley told the board about the recent activity of the Mason County Board of Commissioners, noting that he’s asking constituents of the township to attend the board meetings in order to bolster trust in leadership.
He also addressed some issues raised with County Administrator Fabian Knizacky.
“I had a two-hour sit-down with the county administrator,” Hartley said. “I asked to restructure how we do our finance… I think all seven should be on the finance committee, and it means meeting more, but that’s what I would like to see (someday).”
Hartley said that particular item will have to wait, but another request was granted.
“I asked for informal meetings where we actually talk about things… and look toward the future of the county, and I did get that,” he said.
Hartley encouraged the board, and the public, to attend county commission meetings when possible.
“We need to have our constituents in the meetings to remember who we’re serving,” he said, noting that he understands COVID has made that difficult.
Roadwork update
During the meeting it was noted that the Mason County Road Commission is expected to complete work on the Jackson Road drainage project in spring 2021.
The board also discussed a report from the road commission dated Jan. 4, stating that there is a culvert needing repair at the South Bayou Bridge.
The bridge is stable for vehicle traffic, but the pedestrian walkway has been closed.
Other business
The minutes for the Nov. 12, 2020, meeting were tabled for a second time.
Rees stated that he had several pages of additions. Township Clerk Catherine Lewis stated that she typed up the meeting minutes based directly on the recording of the meeting, and Rees stated that, based on listening to the recording, he had things to add.
The minutes will be considered at the next board meeting, granting the trustees more time to review the possible changes.
The Dec. 10 meeting minutes were also tabled, as several board members stated they hadn’t had a chance to properly review them.
Susan Ptaszenski, treasurer, updated the board on the revenue report reporting that the general fund budget was $923,151.92 for the month of December 2020.
The board also approved $13,000 increase in disbursements, including $1,500 for elections, for the general fund. A $3,000 disbursement for the fire operations budget was also approved.
Township Supervisor Nancy Vandervest noted that new recycling decals will be sold by the township sometime in early March.
Following the meeting, the township’s election commission met and approved a resolution to temporarily consolidate precincts for the special school election on May 4.
Precincts 1, 2A and 2B were consolidated unanimously to save costs.