HAMLIN TWP. — Site plans for a band shell and additional parking at Stix were affirmed during a heated hearing of the Hamlin Township Zoning Board of Appeals Monday night at the Hamlin Township Hall.
The Hamlin Neighbors for Peace, a group that is seeking to quiet or end Stix’s outdoors concerts, appealed a decision by the township in March in two areas plus it sought an interpretation.
One appeal centered on an approval that allows for the construction of a band shell building as an accessory use, and the other appeal was an approval that allowed for the construction of a parking lot across from Stix near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and No Name Road. The interpretation request is for the ZBA to determine the definitions of what is an accessory use and what is an accessory building.
The board approved on a 3-1 vote with Joe Muzzo dissenting to affirm the township’s site plan committee approval of the band shell. The board also approved, 4-0, that the parking lot site plan was affirmed.
On a 4-1 vote, the ZBA voted that a proposed accessory building it not an accessory use.
ZBA Chair Rob Williams read into the record more than two dozen letters during the hearings, and it took Williams more than two hours to read the letters — before public comment was given. The letters ranged from nearby neighbors to residents from nearby areas and across the state, and those letters were both against the band shell and other complaints of the restaurant and in support of Stix’s restaurant, bowling alley and biergarten uses.
A petition of more than 200 signers also was submitted on behalf of Stix. And one letter-writer wrote nearly 10 different letters themselves.
Many of the letters in support of the restaurant did not address what was before the ZBA. Many of the letters that sought appeal cited the Hamlin Township Master Plan in advising the ZBA in its decision making.
Public comment went for roughly an hour, and it included comments from people living near and far from Stix. It also included comments from Neighbors For Peace attorney Jim Koning and from Stix attorney Steve Estey.
Koning said everything has to do with the noise, and he urged the ZBA to reach a decision.
“I think an agreement could be made to the 166 (parking spaces rather than the additional dozens proposed) without a problem. The problem is the noise,” he said. “The way that the noise has been manufactured as an issue here is because of the biergarten itself and the noise. If this was a place where you only played cornhole, no one is going to care.
“Please don’t do what some other board here is telling you what you should be doing,” he added later. “Use your judgment as the ZBA.”
Estey, though, said much of the commentary did not address what was before the ZBA in the first place.
“There’s nothing in here that’s about an accessory use. That’s before the court… The circuit court will eventually address that issue and they will,” he said, referring to a lawsuit brought by the Neighbors for Peace against Hamlin Township about a prior decision regarding Stix’s biergarten.
Estey said Dr. Andrew Riemer, owner of Stix, is making efforts to mitigate the sound through the band shell.
“We are making very concerted efforts to address the concerns of the residents,” Estey said.
The group is working with sound engineers with the construction of the band shell with sound-absorbing material with in-house speakers. A sound engineer will also be at the location, too.
“That’s all going to take place in May,” Estey said, later adding. “The only job it has to do is to address the criteria. It is properly set back. All of those things (mentioned by Stix’s opponents in regard to the site plans) are avoided because everything is focused on the sound.”