HAMLIN TWP. — No decision was made on intepretations of the zoning ordinance as requested during a hearing of the Hamlin Township Zoning Board of Appeals Tuesday evening at Hamlin Town Hall.
The board was asked by Neighbors for Peace, a coalition of people living near Stix and with a contact person of Tiller Landick who is opposed to the outdoor music at the venue, on interpretations on the township’s zoning ordinance.
The ZBA was asked as it described two hypothetical questions. One was to determine if an outdoor entertainment venue, either as a main use or accessory use that may or may not serve alcohol and food a regulated land use within the historic overlay district. The second was a determination of what standards of approval will be applied to an application of a special land use in the township.
After the ZBA adjourned a November 2022 meeting where a variance was sought for a pavilion inside 12 feet of the property line at Stix because a special land use permit was not issued to Stix owner Dr. Andrew Riemer to have an establishment of more than 80 people, Township Attorney Nick Krieger dug more into the special land use permit for the township.
“It became clear there were similarly situated businesses where special use permits (were needed but) that they never have been asked to seek or obtain the permits… If we go back now and force them to get special use permit, we will be sued. Hamlin Township will be sued because we are selectively enforcing permits with Barnhart, Hobby Crest (and others),” Krieger said.
“I told (Hamlin Township Supervisor) Nancy (Vandervest) and (Hamlin Township Zoning Administrator) Kathy (Genter), and we should forgive or waive or give amnesty to require them to go through the whole process… Now, we’re going to be sued.
“I was trying to prevent the township from unequally enforcing (the zoning ordinance when it comes to special land use permits) and please be mad at me.”
Because of township’s decision regarding enforcing the special land use permitting, ZBA member Doug Rollenhagen said the decision was made for the board.
“We answer to the township board. The township board decided to exempt these businesses,” he said. “We were superseded by the people who pay us. That’s why we’re not dealing with (the special land use permits) now. The Township board dealt with it. They took it out of our hands.”
The room was packed with people, many of whom were wearing shirts in support of the music being played at Stix. Hamlin ZBA chair Rob Williams said the board received a petition in support of its live music and additional 34 letters. In support for Neighbors for Peace, Williams said 14 letters were received.
The attorney for Neighbors for Peace, attorney James Koning of Kalamazoo-based Koning and Jilek, wanted the ZBA to correct the lack of enforcement on special land use permits before he files suit.
“We have zoning laws. There is no doubt that the Stix property needed to have two special use permits, and that they never got those permits,” Koning said. “In January of this year, the township basically said we’re not going to enforce our zoning laws in terms of bars and taverns.”
Koning said the decision by the township was incorrect.
“We believe this is a clear error where the township is not going to enforce the township violations,” he said. “The issue isn’t whether Stix is good or bad.”
Stephen R. Estey, an attorney for Riemer and of Farmington Hills-based Zausmer law firm, said Krieger and Genter gave the ZBA the correct advice when it came to the interpretations.
“My client obtained all of their building permits, they got inspections… liquor license all in reliance on what the township (told them to do),” Estey said. “They spent over $7 million including the bier garden.
“There were at least 10 properties (with the same special land use issues), one of them was Barnhart’s. Is the township going to go to each one and shut them down?”
Koning countered later in the meeting, though, but before Krieger spoke.
“It’s a zoning decision for a special use permit. You are the zoning board of appeals,” he said. “I don’t think you can say that the people who pay us have taken this away from us. You are the boss of zoning. That’s why my suggestion is you have to sort this out.”
The hearing was the second in as many days for the Hamlin ZBA. The board decided Monday night to order Stix to either move the pavilion on its property or remove it.
A change, though, could be coming to the property. Estey spoke of a band shell that was being proposed for the property. It’s a proposal that was discussed in a subcommittee that was seated with people representing Stix, the nearby property owners, the township, the Mason County Sheriff and County Commissioner Jody Hartley to find a solution to the issues that came up in 2022.
According to minutes of the Jan. 16 township board meeting, the proposal calls for a structure to mitigate the sound designed by sound engineers and architects with the sound to be directed toward the existing buildings usign sound absorbing materials.
Jeff Mantych, a member of the subcommittee and a neighbor who spoke out against noise coming from Stix, said the committee doesn’t have any real power. But he wants to see the plans for the proposed band shell.
“We as a subcommittee were supposed to reconvene when those plans were made available so we can decide if this was going to be a proper solution,” Mantych said.
Estey said his client is working on finalizing its plans for the band shell to be considered by the township.
“The compromise that is being worked on right now is a band shell,” Estey said. “It is part of an effort to mitigate the noise issue. It is an effort. It is all in the works right now. My point earlier is that the subcommittee was willing to accept that recommendation.
“We are taking steps.”