HAMLIN TWP. — Stix must either move or remove its pavilion that was erected inside a 12-foot area within the property line it was decided during a public hearing of the Hamlin Township Zoning Board of Appeals Monday evening at the Hamlin Town Hall.
The meeting was reconvened Monday after it was adjourned Nov. 1, 2022, when it was learned that Stix owner Dr. Andrew Riemer needed to receive permission from the township to have outdoor gatherings of 80 people or more.
The issue before the Hamlin ZBA was a variance to allow for pavilion on the property to remain inside of 12 feet of the property line. The pavilion is 3 feet from the property line.
The board approved unanimously a motion to ask Stix to remove or move the pavilion that measures 44 feet by 21 feet within 30 days.
“There’s a fiduciary responsibility on the part of the owner. He considered it to be landscaping, but that’s large. I think everyone can agree it’s not landscaping,” said Hamlin ZBA Chair Rob Williams.
In making the motion, Joe Muzzo said the pavilion was not on the original drawing and the contractors hired by Riemer should have been aware of the zoning ordinances’ requirements.
“I feel the pavilion is violation of the ordinance and should be moved,” Muzzo said.
“I agree it should been built with the setback,” Doug Rollenhagen said prior to the vote. “I am not taking into consideration noise, parking… This is only about the setback as far as I am concerned.”
Following the conclusion of the meeting, Riemer said he needs to assess his options.
“The pavilion is a great location for families to gather, host birthday parties and guests to gather to protect them from outside. I’m going to move it or take it down. I’m not exactly sure, yet,” he said. “We’ll find the best solution to that. To move it, it takes out too many trees, that’s why we didn’t do that.
“We’ll have to decide if it’s worth salvaging or not. We’re going to get together with our group and figure it out.”
At the November 2022 meeting, Riemer and his supporters said the pavilion could not be moved away from the property line because of infrastructure also on the property. Neighbors — who complained about noise coming from the bier garden area that includes the pavilion for nearly all of 2022 — were seeking ways to not only mitigate the noise but also have the Stix adhere to the township’s zoning.
The special land use permit for the gathering of people was waived in the intervening weeks between the November hearing and Monday night. Hamlin Township Zoning Administrator Kathy Genter explained that there were nine other owners in the township that, too, did not have enforcement of special land uses, either.
“We have 10 (properties) that should have had a special land use in their commercial district and in the R2 in medium density (residential),” Genter said. “I’m not calling it grandfathered in. I checked with our attorney. It was a decision, and right or wrong, it was my decision.”
The ZBA unanimously approved a motion that didn’t require Stix to seek a special land use permit for capacity. Rollenhagen said the township’s moves superseded what the ZBA does.
“When they do something, we have to undo it to be in compliance with the township board,” Rollenhagen explained.
The Hamlin ZBA received 10 letters of correspondence for Monday’s meeting. Two of the letters were from attorneys, one from James Koning representing a group calling itself Neighbors for Peace and Daniel Dalton and Zana Tomich representing Adam and Kristen Beckmeyer.
Of the letters, 11 were opposed to the pavilion and one was for it. No public comment was listed on the agenda.
“We had public comment at our last meeting, so we’re at board comments,” Williams said.
The meeting of the Hamlin ZBA is one of two in as many days that deals with an issue at Stix. A meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday seeking the board to interpret sections of Zoning Ordinance 45. The interpretation was requested by Neighbors for Peace with Tiller Landick, a neighbor to the entertainment venue, listed as a member of the group.