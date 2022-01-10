HAMLIN TWP. — Months of work to update Hamlin Township’s zoning ordinance are coming to fruition, addressing a variety of items from short-term rentals and solar panels to camps and camping.
The township made numerous changes to its zoning ordinance, and a legal notice was published before the new year after the township had a hearing and passed the changes last December.
“The definitions, the amendments, that was over the past year. We were advised by our attorney that a couple of things were missing. He had gone over some sections and said that they need to be cleaned up,” said Hamlin Township Zoning Administrator Kathy Genter.
All of the changes take effect on Jan. 26.
Genter was quick to credit the township’s planning commission, former Zoning Administrator Brad Armstrong, Hamlin Township Supervisor Nancy Vandervest and the township’s attorney, Nick Krieger.
The short-term rentals project was one the planning commission worked on for a lengthy period of time. The legal notice alone took up three-quarters of a page in the Dec. 27, 2021, edition of the Daily News. The language included definitions and the need for registration, as well as drafts of the forms needed to register the rental as well as a way for the township to notify the rental properties’ neighbors that the property is being rented out.
“I think a lot of it is for information. We want to have a contact if there’s a problem,” Genter said. “Most of these rentals’ owners are out of state. If they’re out of state, we’re going to ask them to appoint an agent that is close enough to address any problems that might show up. We have no way of contacting people.”
The township saw a change in recent years, too, when it came to the entities that were renting out properties.
“Before, it was somebody who owned the property and rented it out when they weren’t here. I didn’t see a corporation name,” Genter said. “Now, I’m seeing such-and-such properties. I’m seeing LLCs. I’m seeing corporate purchases, property-management companies type-of-thing. There’s really no way of telling (or) knowing (who to contact). We just need contact.”
Genter said the township board may consider establishing a fee for the short-term rental permits at its meeting Thursday night.
“We haven’t set fees, if any. We don’t know if there’s going to be any fees.”
Another near full-page of legal advertising dealt with some housekeeping of the ordinance, Genter said. And there’s a few odds and ends that still need addressing.
“There’s a couple of things that got missed. There’s a couple of things that need revised,” she said.
But overall, the changes are a reflection of several instances where something came up that wasn’t explicitly mentioned in the zoning ordinance, Genter said.
“As the problems came up, we made notes and presented them to the planning commission. They would then discuss it,” she said.
Several paragraphs were added for solar panels and arrays, camps and camping were addressed, and more. It all proved to be a point where many items were being addressed at the same time, she said.
“I think it was a time-saving thing. We had one public hearing instead of 12, 13 maybe. It was an ongoing process for over a year. It was all different times,” she said.
The ordinance had a special land use added for on-site ground-based solar panels and camps. Camps need to be licensed by the state with the license filed with the township. Camping on property outside of a licensed campground is limited to the property owner and immediate family, and the property must have a habitable dwelling.
“If there is not a habitable building on the property, you can’t use your camper. We never allowed camping or open camping in the township unless it is in a licensed campground,” Genter said.
For solar, the township recognized that more requests for this type of use in the township were bound to come in.
“It is just becoming popular. We have one right up the road. … We don’t have much open (space). We have the orchards, but those are orchards. There really isn’t (much open land). But if people want to put them by their houses, we’re not going to say no. If they have close neighbors, we have to protect those people, too,” Genter said.
Accessory buildings were also addressed. Under the revisions, zoning permits are needed for any new building, fence or structure as well as expanding existing structures. Genter said there was an instance where a building was less than 200 square feet and didn’t need a permit prior to the changes. Then the structure expanded.
“We found that since on accessory buildings, we based our amount of square footage necessary to the amount of land that was there. That counts everything from boat houses, sheds, garages, any accessory counts toward the square footage you can have depending on the size of your property,” Genter said. “That being said, one person was told they didn’t have to have a permit, which is true. But then they added and they added and they added, and that was based on not having a permit. When that happened, it was over the amount of square footage. … It all worked out. If we had permits to everything that was added to the property, that wouldn’t have happened.”