Hampton Inn is being constructed in Amber Township after being approved by the Mason County Planning Commission.
The Amerilodge Group has already started clearing the property, across from Watson’s on U.S. 10, where the hotel will be located, according to the Mason County Building & Zoning Department.
The 16,428-square-foot property will be four stories with 109 parking spaces, housing an indoor pool, weight room and breakfast area.
No representative from the Amerilodge Group was available for comment when the Daily News contacted them on Monday.