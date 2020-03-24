Mason County Reformed Church's Hand to Hand program has received a $4,000 grant from Great Lakes Energy People Fund.
The grant will be used to supply weekend food to children with food insecurities at all the Mason County Central Schools.
According to Mary DeWys, who heads up the program, children are more likely to do better in school and get sick less frequently when their food needs are met.
"They will experience less health issues and more likely to go on to college which will have a positive effect on his economic future," the group stated in a press release.
Members of the Great Lakes Energy support the People Fund by voluntarily rounding up their bills to the next highest dollar. The rounded up amount is distributed to nonprofit organizations and charitable activities that benefit people in communities served by the cooperative. For more information, contact Great Lakes Energy at 1-888-485-2537, or visit www.gtlakes.com.