SCOTTVILLE — The Hand to Hand food program at Mason County Reformed Church has received grants from Farm Bureau Insurance and the Scottville Optimist Club, which will be used to feed students at Mason County Central Schools.
Matt Knizacky of Knizacky Insurance Agency nominated the program for a $2,500 grant from the Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan Agent Charitable Fund, while the grant from the Scottville Optimists was for $1,500.
Mary Dewys, director of the Hand to Hand program, told the Daily News she felt “extremely grateful and extremely blessed” for the support.
“Our program is strictly funded by donations or grants, and 100 percent of the (grants and donations) goes toward purchasing food for the kids,” she said. “Without these businesses and organizations allowing us to request grant money, our program would struggle all the more. We’re totally funded on donations and grants, and without them we wouldn’t be.
Hand to Hand provides weekend food bags for kids experiencing food insecurity at MCC, and Knizacky said he nominated the program because of its worthy cause.
“They’re feeding kids right in the school system, so I thought that was a great program, to make sure kids are getting something and getting the nourishment they need,” he said, adding that the funds from Farm Bureau Insurance agents like himself, who have raised close to $500,000 throughout the state during the last three years for schools and community organizations in Michigan.
“We just feel this is a great fit with what we do and what we believe in and the fact that we work with farmers,” he said.
Diane Watts of the Scottville Optimist Club’s board of directors said helping the Hand to Hand program is a cause in keeping with the Optimists’ mission.
“The Scottville Optimist Club is just committed to supporting community, and when we found Hand to Hand, we wanted to help,” Watts told the Daily News. “We are devoted to the youth.”
Dewys said the Hand to Hand program normally serves about more than 80 students per year, but this year, that number has dropped to 49. The numbers are starting to increase, however.
“It’s trickling up,” she said.
Dewys said it’s possible the initial decrease was due, at least in part, to students learning remotely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said she wants to make sure parents are aware that Hand to Hand is available, and will make deliveries to students who are learning from home.
“Typically if they are remote, and they need the food, all they need to do is call the school and we’ll make arrangements,” Dewys said.
Volunteers with the program pack bags for students Monday through Thursday, and food is brought to the schools on Fridays so kids can take the food home over the weekend.
Throughout the duration of the pandemic, Dewys said the program has continued, with safety in mind.
“We’re being cautious. Our teams are being cautious. As we pack for the kids, we wear masks, we use hand sanitizer — everything we’ve been talking about for the last seven or eight months,” she said. “We’re not living in fear. It’s been OK, and we’ve been able to carry on.”
She said she’s concerned about the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases because if all students in the school district were learning remotely, providing food would be a challenge.
“Of course one concern is that schools will go remote, and then we struggle getting food to the kids,” she said. “The other struggle is trying to purchase in bulk. They’re just not allowing that to happen, and it’s really a struggle trying to get enough food to serve the kids.”
In addition to Farm Bureau Insurance and the Scottville Optimists, the Mason County Women Who Care group has also selected Hand to Hand as a beneficiary for donations from members, according to Dewys. She said she’s unsure of how much the group will provide, but she said she’s “super excited” to have the additional support during trying times.
To inquire about receiving food bags through Hand to Hand program, call Mason County Central Schools and ask for a permission slip.
To make a donation to Hand to Hand, send a check payable to Mason County Reformed Church, with “Hand to Hand” in the memo line, and send it to the church at 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville MI 49454.
Dewys encouraged anyone in need to contact the school and make arrangements.