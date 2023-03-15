Taking the advice from a colleague, Ludington Elementary School special education teacher Keri Hansen stated that making time for her family is just as important as making time for her students.
“When I first started teaching, Cherie Coleman had been teaching for a while (she is now at MCE), told me that I need to make sure that I take time for my family, too,” Hansen said. “She gave me a small tote bag and said that I could take a small amount of work home, but if it didn’t fit in the bag, it would be there tomorrow.
“So right from the start of my teaching career she taught me about balance and that it is OK if some things wait until tomorrow, and that it is important to give myself time and my family time, too. That was 19 years ago, thank you, Cherie.”
Hansen is a Mason County native, Mason County Eastern graduate and has been teaching for 19 years.
“I grew up in Fountain on Ford Lake,” she said. “I moved away to Midland for a little while, but came back here in sixth grade. I graduated high school from Mason County Eastern, got my undergraduate degree from Calvin University in elementary education with a major in special education. Then I got my masters degree in special education administration from Grand Valley State University.”
Starting her career at White Cloud Public schools for two years, Hansen then worked at the West Shore Educational Service District for 15 years and now is in her second year at Ludington Elementary School.
“I am a kindergarten through second grade resource room teacher,” Hansen said. “I help students who just need some extra support to get caught up on some important foundational skills.”
Stating that she cannot remember a time when she didn’t want to be a teacher, Hansen has never regretted choosing a path leading to education.
“I decided to go into education because I love helping kids,” she said. “I have wanted to be a teacher for as long as I can remember and really enjoy helping kids to find what that they enjoy about school and find connections to help all students be successful. I love when students gain the confidence to be independent learners and feel empowered to push themselves to be better students.”
Although Hansen is the teacher, she stated that her students have done a fair amount of teaching her some things as well.
“The students have actually probably taught me more than I have to them,” Hansen said. “They have taught me about perseverance. I have had so many students help me to find different ways to meet their needs. They have opened my mind up to trying so many new strategies and ideas that I normally wouldn’t have thought of. They are great advocates of their own learning and have helped me to better understand what they need.”
Hansen’s love for her students also extends to their families and their willingness to work with her to see their children succeed.
“I appreciate the support that the parents and families that I have worked with give to us,” Hansen stated. “They know their kiddos the best, so when issues come up they are so willing to help solve problems together. I try really hard to work on having an open line of communication with parents and try to call or text often about good days or things that students have done.
“I also love building relationships with parents and getting to know the students outside of the school setting because it helps to connect with them on a personal level and helps them to see that I care.”
While at the ESD, Hansen worked in a classroom that was housed at Lakeview Elementary School. She was familiar with some of the Ludington Elementary staff while in that position and when she was hired by Ludington Area Schools, she got the opportunity to work with a lot more of the staff.
“The staff at Ludington Elementary is second to none,” Hansen said. “We support each other and work hard together and we also have fun together. I love that if I need help, they are there to listen and bounce ideas off of. It takes a village and having the village I have here at Ludington Elementary is the best.”
There is a nationwide shortage of students going into education. Hansen stated that she loves the career and encourages students to pursue education if they have a passion for helping others.
“You won’t regret it,” she said. “Some days are tough, but the good outweighs the bad and to see the joy on students’ faces is worth it. When you connect and reach a student, that is one of the most rewarding parts of the job. You also get a whole team of people to work with that become like family who will help you and support you. You don’t do this alone, it takes a village and the village of educators is an amazing one to work in.”