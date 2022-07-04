Thousands of revelers lined Ludington's streets on Monday for the Ludington Area Jaycees' Fourth of July Freedom Festival and Grand Parade.
The parade's grand marshals were Tom and Patricia Ezdebski, co-chairs of the Childhood Cancer Campaign. The Ezdebskis rode in a red Cadillac with Abigail Ashley and Natalie Northrup, two kids who've benefitted from the campaign in the past.
The parade also featured fire dancers, floats from dozens of local businesses and organizations, and, of course, the Scottville Clown Band, which closed things out with a performance in front of the Ludington Beach House.