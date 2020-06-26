Gratitude was the theme of the Mason County Eastern’s 2020 high school graduation ceremony.
It was the first outdoor graduation in MCE history. The event was postponed until Thursday to ensure the graduates could walk in “semi-traditional” style, Superintendent Paul Shoup said.
“Sometimes we make plans and they don’t work out ... but we make the best of it,” Shoup said to the seniors.
People were in good spirits and smiling. The 27 seniors took the time to catch up with one another before the ceremony began. Many hadn’t seen each other since the school halted in-person learning in March.
“One of the reasons we are so close is because ‘it’s always our class,’” said Adrianna Malburg, class vice president and co-valedictorian. “Our class always had weird stuff happen to us. I guarantee when this quarantine happened almost everyone said ‘it’s always our class.’”
Malburg thanked the people who supported her class during the last few weeks of school with yard signs, on social media and through the Adopt-a-Senior program.
“Things this year didn’t go like we expected, but they tell seniors to make an impact and leave a legacy. I think the Class of 2020 will definitely go down in history. It’s quite ironic that our class song is ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ because no one will forget about this class,” Malburg said.
A bright sun streamed down on the Class of 2020 as they walked to receive their diplomas from Paul Drewry, board of education president. He gave each one an elbow bump instead of a handshake.
The senior awards ceremony was canceled, but Shoup was able to properly recognize each recipient Thursday evening. The senior class slideshow will be available on the MCE Facebook page.
Emily Dykman, class president and co-valedictorian, advised her class not to take a single moment for granted.
“In life there will be things you want that you can’t have, things you do that you won’t get credit for, great ideas that no one will listen to. Life will get you down sometimes. You can choose to be jealous, bitter and angry at life or you can chose to be appreciative. Appreciate the things you do have,” she said. “Appreciate people who take the time to listen to you and are there for you in your darkest days. At the end of the day, it’s not things that matter in life — it’s people.”
The senior class used funds from the senior trip, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, to pay for seating at the graduation.
“They used some of their funds. They wanted all the chairs to be the same. The senior class said ‘we want to rent the chairs so everyone can sit down,’” Shoup said.
Seth Pratt, MCE faculty chosen by the class to speak at the ceremony, thanked the school for waiting until they could hold the ceremony in person.
“These kids are worth it,” he wrote in a speech Trisha Knizacky read on his behalf.
After the ceremony, the Custer and Fountain fire departments led a parade, sirens blaring, with a string of cars carrying graduates streaming behind.
Families brought out classic cars for the graduates to ride out in style. Others sat in the back of pick-up trucks and in vans with signs hanging from the sides bearing the face of a senior or with “Congrats!” written in paint. Some community members and parents had tables along the parade route to hand the graduates gifts bags.
“The parents and kids were happy. They were happy to be together,” Shoup said.