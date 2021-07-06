Weather has been perfect for the annual Michigan Quarter Horse Association Harbor Classic which began last Saturday and will continue through this coming Saturday.
The show, one of the biggest horse shows in the state, brings in riders from across the state and country to participate in six days of riding competition at the Mason County Fairgrounds.
The group’s first show in Ludington was in 2005, said MQHA president Mike Huntoon.
“A lot of people treat this show like its their vacation,” he said. “In fact we have modified this schedule over the years so now the horse show is done around 4 or 5 o’clock everyday. If people want to, (they can) go to dinner (in town) or they can go explore the area, go shopping or go to the beach if they want.”
Another reason the association continues to come back is because of the hard working fair board association, Huntoon said. They go above and beyond to make improvements to the grounds and make the group’s members stays as pleasant as possible.
“Everything we have ever asked for in the past they have been great about. We have a great working relationship at the Harbor Classic,” he said.
Huntoon said because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, one of the organizations larger horse shows was canceled. That show is called the Spartan Spectacular and is held in East Lansing.
This year the group decided to hold the Spectacular at the Mason County Fairgrounds about two weeks ago. The Michigan Quarter Horse Association has been at the grounds for a couple of weeks and close to three weeks by the time the Harbor Classic Show ends.
“We wanted to try something new out. It worked out well. We had some members stay in the area for the two shows and some head home in between shows,” he said. “We ended up having a successful horse show, even though the weather did not cooperate the first week of the Spartan Spectacular.”
Huntoon said the group did whatever it had to do with COVID-19 to operate a successful horse show.
For the Harbor Classic this week, the Michigan Quarter Horse Association sold about 440 horse stalls for the week with about 160 campers on site. Huntoon said it is hard to tell how many people those numbers equate to during a show.
“We can only go off horse stall and the number of people camping on site,” he said. “It is pretty much the same size as always. We did bring in portable tents with 75 horse stalls this year to bring the number of horse stalls on the grounds to around 440.”
This is the organization’s biggest show of the year as far as entries and stalls, Huntoon said.
“If you are going to choose one show to attend this would be the show,” he said.
Huntoon said after the shows are done for the evening, members usually have some sort of fundraiser that they do whether it is for the youth riders or the memberships at the shows.
“It is an expensive hobby, and we like to do all we can to encourage our groups to get together hard out and have a good time.” He said. “Word is getting around about this show. We have new folks form Iowa this year and a handful of new faces which is always good.”
The Harbor Classic will continue today at the Mason County Fairgrounds and wrap up on Saturday.