PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Mason County Fairgrounds were bustling with equine activity Wednesday — the fourth day of the week-long Harbor Classic horse show.
On Wednesday the main horse arena was filled with riders who were competing in showmanship and pattern, where the participant guides their horse through a series of predetermined patterns around the arena.
MQHA President Heather Coe said the Mason County Fairgrounds and the Western Michigan Fair Association have done a great job in creating a clean and friendly environment during the years that make the MQHA wanting to keep coming back.
“I think it is a combination of several things,” she said. “The location, the relationship with the staff at the fairgrounds and the support of the community.”
She said the members of the association also feel welcomed by the community, and there is always a lot to do during the week-long show.
“To be here and have this amazing weather. It is pretty great to be in northern Michigan and it is 80 degrees.” she said.
Coe, holding her hands out, said, “Just look around the fairgrounds, they are clean, neat and tidy.
“The (fair) board cares about what the grounds look like,” she said. “It is that whole setup. We can come here and you have this arena. They have the facility that is accommodating and the staff at the fairgrounds is amazing and they really have become part of our family.”
The Harbor Classic is one of the MQHA top shows of the season, according to Coe.
“I would rate this facility in the top five of the places we show in the state,” she said. “The biggest struggle in Michigan for horses is the weather and accommodations that meet our needs. This is one of the largest horse shows during the year.”
Coe said the Harbor Classic is a show that usually sells out quickly, and she attributes that to members bringing their family members along.
“Their families come and vacation in this area,” she said. “Everybody can come and stay and have family time. There is a little bit of downtime in between shows so that people can have downtime to enjoy the downtown area, the beach and the House of Flavors and the lighthouse.”
Coe said the MQHA members really appreciate being able to come back to the area year after year.
The show continues today through Sunday at the Mason County Fairgrounds.