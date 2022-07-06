PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Michigan Quarter Horse Association’s Harbor Classic is now underway, and for the second week in a row, the arenas and pens at the Mason County Fairgrounds are filled with hundreds of horses and exhibitors.
The show follows the Spartan Spectacular, which was held at the fairgrounds last week.
The main difference between the two shows, according to Western Michigan Fair Association spokesperson Marcia Hansen, is size and scope.
While the Spartan Spectacular had around 300 horses, the Harbor Classic exceeds that by at least 50, Hansen told the Daily News.
“The Harbor Classic (is) on a grander scale because of the numbers we have, and because we have so many that have arrived from out of the state,” Hansen said. “I spoke directly with people who came from Florida, and there are several other states they’re coming from.”
Among the out-of-state exhibitors presenting on Wednesday were Kevin Carr and Wendy Laesch of Indiana. Though the two have been showing horses for 20-plus years, this is their first time attending the Harbor Classic.
Laesch said so far, the show has been a “good time,” and that they’re enjoying the fairgrounds and the attractions in the area.
Mark Zeitler of Green Bay, Wisconsin has been coming to the Harbor Classic for about 12 years, and he said it’s one of his favorite spots on the show circuit. He was also here for the Spartan Spectacular last week.
“For me, it’s the atmosphere — everybody’s nice," Zeitler said. "The people that run the fairgrounds here? You couldn’t meet a nicer bunch of people.
“For us, going all over the country, the people here are the best.”
He commended the WMFA board and the fairground attendants for creating a “welcoming” environment and going the extra mile to make sure exhibitors’ needs are met.
“We had a horse break a stall (Wednesday) morning and they were here right away,” he said. “The trash cans are clean every day. The grounds are clean every day. The people here go above and beyond, and we really appreciate that.”
He added that of all the shows he attends across the country, “the people (in Mason County) are the best.”
Zeitler said it’s clear organizers “appreciate you coming and you appreciate supporting them.”
“That’s why we like coming,” he said. “The show management is top-shelf. … It’s just a nice, pleasant place to show."
Zeitler said he will definitely be back in 2023.
“Every year, we come. This is one of the main shows we have. Every year we plan on it. … It has that old-school, hometown feel, which is nice.”
Dwayne Pickard, a trainer who works summers out of the Lansing area and winters in Texas, also complimented the WMFA.
Pickard has been attending the Harbor Classic for about 15 years. He applauded the work put in by the fair association, and said it pays off with an event everyone looks forward to.
“They always try. … They don’t get paid to do it. They just do it for the community, because the horse show coming here brings a lot of money to the town,” he said.
Hansen said the WMFA takes pride in its events and is takes the presentation of its facilities seriously.
"When folks come to the showground, our board knows company’s coming, and we kick into high gear," she said. "We view (exhibitors) as company, almost as family, but certainly as friends."
According to Hansen, the Harbor Classic draws nationwide attention from prospective horse owners looking to make a new purchase, and hoping to do so with the horses who score the best in categories like showmanship.
“More people at the national level look at the size of the Harbor, and if they’re point-chasing, it’s how they can put the show record on these quarter horses. Ultimately they’re marketed for sale to other owners,” Hansen said. “The Harbor brings them in from all over the United States. Both the Harbor Classic and the Spartan Spectacular are state and nationally approved, but the Harbor has more of an impact on the national level.”
The show also includes National Snaffle Bit Association-qualifying competitions, which help exhibitors make it to worldwide events.
The Harbor Classic continues until Saturday, and Hansen said so far, things are going “very, very well.”
“The weather is great, and I tell people this is our reward for living in Michigan and suffering through March,” she joked. “Our exhibitors are tickled about having nice weather. And they’ve enjoyed being here because of everything that surrounds the fairgrounds.”