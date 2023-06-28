PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Horse trailers will begin pulling into the Mason County Fairgrounds on Friday as the fairgrounds will be the home of the 19th annual Harbor Classic — a show put on by the Michigan Quarter Horse Association.
The Harbor Classic is a very popular show among the association. It draws riders from all over the state as well as having a national appeal because of its location.
“Once registration was open for the Harbor Classic, within 24 hours all 335 stalls were reserved and paid for,” said Western Michigan Fair Association spokesperson Marcia Hansen. “That is the popularity of this show in Ludington.”
Hansen said the fairgrounds will not have a tent with extra stalls brought in this year because of the cost.
“The MQHA board looked at that (no extra tent) and said people will have to get their reservations in quickly,” Hansen said. “In doing that, we filled all of our campsites.”
Hansen said the fairgrounds will be packed with MQHA people who will head into the community to shop, eat and spend time at the beaches.
“Many love to go down to see the parade and fireworks during the Fourth of July,” she said.
The Harbor Classic runs from Sunday, July 2, through Sunday, July 9, according to Hansen.
Today students from both Mason County Eastern and Mason County Central National Honor Society will be at the fairgrounds delivering wood shavings to each of 335 stalls.
“The kids will deliver in excess of up to 1,500 bags of shaving,” she said. “Another perk is that the participants do not have to wait for their bags of shaving because they are already pre-paid and they will already be delivered to the stalls.”
The Harbor Classic is open to the public, according to Hansen.
“People can enter the fairgrounds and watch the show,” she said.
People can expect to see horse trailers starting on Friday.