The 2020 Michigan Quarter Horse Association (MQHA) Harbor Classic planned for June 29 through July 5 will once again be coming to the Mason County Fairgrounds this summer, and many precautions will be taken because of COVID-19.
The Western Michigan Fair Association Board welcomes the multi-day event back to the area, according to Marcia Hansen, who serves as chair of the equestrian committee with the board.
The fairgrounds are hosting the event for the MQHA for the 17th year. This year’s event, however, will happen under a stringent COVID-19 action plan and mitigation protocol established by attorney Julie Fershtman to adhere to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order.
This protocol established guidelines that each exhibitor or person taking part in the show will need to follow during the multi-day event.
Hansen said MQHA made contact with the board in April about planning the annual event.
“We met with or spoke to county officials, the sheriff, the health department and the chamber of commerce to ask them if they have any concerns or questions about this event happening,” she said.
There was concern that this event would be seen as bringing COVID-19 into the community but those individuals, businesses and organizations were eager to see the Harbor Classic continue bringing hundreds of people to the community.
The Harbor Classic is the biggest horse show the Mason County Fairgrounds will host during the season. Portable stalls are brought in for the event. This year, according to Hansen, there will be 150 stalls that will set up in two tents. With all of the stalls on the arena side of the grounds there are roughly 320 stalls, There will also be 69 stalls on the race track side used, and 51 stalls will be set up in the Community Center on the grounds.
“This is going to be a very large show, probably the largest show that we have had with the (MQHA),” Hansen said.
Hansen said the campsites on the fairgrounds are licensed and are designed to accommodate the big rigs that are expected to come in for the event. They are also 30 feet apart which makes them adequate for social distancing.
Hansen noted the Harbor Classic is an open-air event and it is membership-driven.
“The mitigation protocol recommends the participants discourage family members and others from coming to the event,” Hansen said.
Hansen said the bleachers around the horse arena have been removed from the grounds to discourage gathering in groups.
Participants upon arrival will enter the fairgrounds from the east side where there will be a welcome gate, according to Hansen.
“At that gate people will be handed a welcome sheet, a list of expectations and (MQHA) responsibilities. Exhibitors will also be given a health acknowledgment and liability wavier that will need to be signed. Each participant will have their temperature taken everyday during of the event,” she said.
The MQHA will also provide a safety director and nurse on the grounds to oversee the guidelines and protocol are being executed.
Other protocols have been set up at the fairgrounds including cleaning and sanitation procedures from both the MQHA and the WMFA.
Hansen said first and foremost the health of those participating and those in the community are important to the board.
“Hopefully, we will make the community feel more at ease with all of these stipulations that have been put into place,” she said.
Hansen said this is a huge economic boom for our community but also for the WMFA.
“We (the WMFA) have not had any income since last fall,” she said. “Our bills are still due.”
She also said that every show now that comes on our grounds must have a mitigation protocol policy that they can hand us so we can assure the community that everybody is following the rules.