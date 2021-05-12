Hardman Construction received the Governor’s Award for Historic Preservation for their work in the relocation and rehabilitation of the M-86 Camelback Pony Truss Bridge in Cass County.
Hardman Construction, located in Ludington, is a bridge and deep foundation contractor working in the midwest.
Hardman Construction was the main contractor for the bridge work which was awarded to them in 2016 and the bridge was competed in 2020, according to administrative assistant Heidi Anderson.
The camelback pony truss was originally built in 1923 and was located in Wayne County. The bridge was repurposed in 1938 and moved to Saint Joseph County where it carried traffic over the Prairie River for 75 years.
In 2011, the bridge no longer met current standards and a replacement bridge was planned. The Michigan Department of Transportation found a new home for the historic bridge, a limited traffic road, Crystal Springs Road, over the Dowagiac River in Cass County.
The Governor’s Award was presented during a virtual ceremony recently.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to recognize the recipients of the Governor’s Awards for Historic Preservation,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in a statement about the award. “These historic places, spread across the state, demonstrate our state’s unique past and reflect the innovation, resiliency and pride we all share in calling ourselves Michiganders.”
The Governor’s Awards for Historic Preservation has been around for 18 years and is held during National Historic Preservation Month.
“Historic resources and archaeological sites tell us about the past and help us maintain Michigan’s unique identity. Their preservation is vital to Michigan’s present and future as they contribute to vibrant communities and our understanding of the past,” said Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Martha MacFarlane-Faes. “Each year during National Historic Preservation Month the Governor’s Award program gives us an opportunity to recognize outstanding historic preservation achievements reflecting a commitment to the preservation of Michigan’s neighborhoods, downtowns, and countryside, as well as the state’s unique character, and the preservation of cultural resources that document Michigan’s past.”
Anderson said Hardman Construction President Todd Schrader addressed employees stating it was pretty cool Hardman was one of 100 total projects selected for the award.