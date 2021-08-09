PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Due to heavy rainfall, the Western Michigan Fair harness racing was rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Mason County Fairgrounds.
“If everything comes together, and Mother Nature doesn’t dump on us again, then all 18 races that we would have had over two days will all be conducted in the afternoon,” said Marsha Hansen, communications director of the Western Michigan Fair Association, on Monday afternoon.
That was a bit before rains came around 7 p.m. Monday night, though.
The track is made from a mixture of clay and sand and when dry, is ideal for horses because of its texture. When it’s wet, however, the track becomes sticky and slippery. To avoid injury to both the horses and drivers, the race was set back for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Hansen said the fair is doing everything it can to dry the track for a race. The harness races were a staple for many years at the Western Michigan Fair. After a hiatus due to funding cuts, it came back to the area around five years ago.
Harness racers, like Todd Hacker and John Goodyear, are hoping the weather is clear. When the race was initially canceled, Hacker, Goodyear and some other racers were hard at work trying to clear up the track.
Hacker said they were impressed with how the fair board kept the grounds. When the racers arrived at the grounds, not only were the stalls already cleaned, but every rider was provided a stall. In Hacker’s opinion, the Mason County Fairgrounds are the nicest grounds he has been on for a race.
“These guys here have bent over backwards,” Hacker said. “They’re willing to do whatever it takes, not necessarily just for today or tomorrow, but for the future.”
Goodyear, who has been racing horses for decades, said he was impressed with the fairgrounds. One week before the fair was set to begin, the race track was all turf. Now, with the exception of weather conditions, the track is ready for horses to race. Goodyear said doing that is incredibly tough to do. He hopes the fairgrounds become a main stop again in the near future.
“I was amazed at this barn, for example, how nice it was,” Goodyear said. “This thing is probably the most perfect barn of all the fairs and stuff we go through.”
There was talk about making the track up to 40 feet wide. Doing so would make turns less sharp and allow racers more room on the track.
“It’s shooting for safety and fairness,” Hacker said.
Goodyear and Hacker said these races are people’s passions and income. Telling other riders the race was rescheduled was difficult because the two men know some of them personally. Goodyear said they and the fair will not hesitate in telling people if the race is rescheduled again, as to not inconvenience the riders coming from hours away.