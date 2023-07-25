Harsco Rail has reopened its Ludington plant on South Jackson Road after shutting down the facility in 2019.
The Daily News received an update on the status of the company on Tuesday from Madison Terefenko, a spokesperson for Enviri Corporation, which owns Harsco Rail. Terefenko’s email followed an initial query from the Daily News made on June 7.
“Production is slowly ramping up and is just getting underway,” Terefenko stated in an email.
Charles Hughley, vice president of human resources for the company, previously told the Daily News in June that “activities started up” at the plant “a few months ago.”
Terefenko on Tuesday said the plant was reopened to “fulfill a significant Stoneblower contract for Network Rail.”
“Following the renegotiation of the terms of the contract, the company made the strategic decision to reopen the Ludington plant with plans to fulfill the contract,” Terefenko stated.
There are currently 22 union employees working at the Ludington plant, and the company plans to gradually add more as it ramps up production, according to Terefenko.
“By March 2024, the company aims to increase its staff to 65 employees, encompassing both new hires and those returning to their previous roles,” she said. “This strategic hiring plan is in line with the facility’s production roadmap, which expects to have four machines in production by the spring of 2024. We have spent nearly a century in Michigan.
“We hope that we can demonstrate good corporate citizenship once again. We are proud to call Ludington home, and we are proud to be back.”
Harsco Rail employees initially received word that the plant was closing in January 2019.
The plant was shut down to move manufacturing under one roof in Columbia, South Carolina. The Daily News reported at the time that 134 production workers were affected, with some employees stayed on to handle engineering, sales and finance issues.