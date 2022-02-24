The parking lot outside Harsco Rail’s building appeared to be unplowed this winter, and it proved to be an outward sign of what could be happening with the Ludington-founded firm.
During the Harsco Corporation’s report for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results published Thursday, it noted that Harsco Rail was discontinued — and it is now being put up for sale.
“Harsco Rail is now reported as a discontinued operation, given it is no longer aligned with Harsco’s strategy and the company’s plan to divest the business in 2022,” the release stated.
Jay Cooney, Harsco Rail’s vice president of communications, told the Daily News, that the parent company, Harsco, was still behind the division.
“Rest assured, Harsco Rail is still operating normally today,” he said.
“We are committed for these employees continuing to work for us,” Cooney said later. “We are confident that the new buyer would keep these highly specialized employees, but ultimately, that decision would be up to them.”
Cooney said there were 33 employees still working at Ludington.
“Some are working remotely due to the global pandemic; others are working from the facility,” Cooney said.
When asked about the unmaintained lot for the winter and appearance that the building was vacant, Cooney said he was not aware of employees working from a different location other than the plant or at home.
Friday, the plant not only had its driveways unplowed from the winter weather, but two of the three had barricades set up with “No Trespassing” signs mounted on them. On the third, the barricades were set back with the signage, but could allow for traffic to enter the lot in front of the offices. However, that driveway was unplowed.
Pere Marquette Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau told the Daily News Thursday that he was told Harsco was seeking to sell.
“There’s been no movement,” Bleau said. “I know there’s been some interested parties. It’s a pretty good-sized facility.”
In January 2019, Harsco Rail announced it was consolidating its manufacturing in Columbia, South Carolina, and it affected 134 employees at that time — and not all were making the move. Engineers, finance and sales staff — roughly 30 people — were to remain in Ludington at that time.
Harsco’s announcement about its Harsco Rail operation comes just as the Ludington-founded company was approaching 100 years of work.
The company began operation in 1923 in Ludington, starting as Electric Tamper and Equipment Company by Corwill Jackson, and it manufactured rail maintenance equipment.
It’s original location was at the intersection of Rath and Ludington avenues in downtown Ludington before moving to its Jackson Road location, according to history columns written by Mason County Historical Society President James Jensen previously published in the Daily News. It outgrew the intersection and moved in 1949 to its location on Jackson Road.
Electric Tamper and Equipment Company later was incorporated as Jackson Vibrators. The company was acquired by Pandrol International in 1990 and Pandrol was acquired by Harsco in 1999.
In 2017, the company hosted an open house at its plant so locals could see what the firm did. It had, at that time, 170 total employees, between office staff and members of UAW Local No. 811. They were involved in the community, too, through Adopt-A-Highway programs, sponsorships including a cancer fundraiser at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and having an entry in the Ludington Area Jaycees’ Freedom Festival Fourth of July Grand Parade.