CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Alayna Ackley, a Hart High School graduate, won first place and $1,000 in an entrepreneurial contest at her school Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.
“Encore,” Ackley’s app-based fitness won The Pitch, a new business funding competition held Labor Day weekend at Cederville University.
During her senior year at Hart, Ackley helped her cross country and track teams to state championships.
Currently a junior at Cedarville, she is on the university’s cross country and track teams, which claimed National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association championships in the 2018-2019 season.
Ackley developed the her plan using an old-school card game strategy. The app was pitched as a simple, easy-to-use at-home workout game designed to motivate individuals and friends to exercise.
The Beyond Entrepreneurship Accelerator program’s third pitch contest was held with a COVID-inspired twist. The competition, similar to ABC’s “Shark Tank,” featured judges reviewing each pitch remotely through Zoom.
Contestants were given five minutes to present their business ideas and an additional five minutes of questions from the judges. Presenters provided a brief presentation with a quick overview of a business plan and made a PowerPoint presentation that addresses the questions investors normally have.
The Pitch event, along with the Beyond program as a whole, equips students who may work in business, on a business-as-missions team or for themselves with startups they create.