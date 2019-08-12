HART — Scott Parsons, 43, of Hart, was killed in a fatal traffic crash at 2:16 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release from the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred on East Madison Road just west of North 126th Avenue in Oceana County’s Crystal Township.
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast stated in the release that deputies, along with Walkerville Rescue and Life EMS, were called to the scene of a vehicle striking a pedestrian on Madison Road. Parsons was crossing the gravel section of East Madison Road and was struck by a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Van driven by Amber Davis, 28, of Mears, who had failed to stop the signed intersection of Madison and 126th Avenue, the release stated.
Deputies attempted to render first aid to Parsons, but when Life EMS arrived and further evaluated the his condition, they found that he had passed away from the injuries he had suffered as a result of being struck by the van.
Davis was arraigned Monday in 78th District Court in Hart on a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle causing death, according to Mast in a release. Her bond was set at $250,000/10%.
The Oceana County deputies were assisted by the Mason County Sheriff’s Traffic Reconstruction Unit.
The incident remains under investigation, and Mast is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 873-2121.