A 72-year-old Hart man was presumed drowned in Hart Lake after his body and boat were recovered from the far east end of Hart Lake.
Gary Dean is believed to have drowned Aug. 30. Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast said deputies responded to a call of a boat adrift after 2 p.m.
The boat was a 16-foot Spectrum pontoon boat which was recovered in the lake east of Oceana Drive.
According to Mast, deputies found personal effects on the boat then ran the registration number to learn the owner’s name.
They then contacted Dean family members and learned Dean was supposed to have been on the boat for several days.
They eventually found Dean about 50-70 yards from the boat.
Due to high winds, it is believed the boat had drifted and came to a rest in a weedy area.
Dean’s remains were taken to the John Gurney Park boat launch and turned over to Harris Funeral Home.