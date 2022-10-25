O.J DeJonge Middle School principal Mike Hart was named the 2022 Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association (MEMSPA) Region 12 Principal of the year.
Hart will be recognized for his accomplishment on Thursday, Dec. 8, during the MEMSPA Leadership Banquet and annual conference held at the Grand Traverse Resort in Traverse City.
There are 14 regions covered under MEMSPA in the state, each year the organization selects a principal of the year in each region.
“We are part of region 12 which spans Mason, Lake, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties,” Hart said.
Hart said each region’s board of directors selects the principal of the year from those principals nominated for the award.
Hart, who also serves on the region 12 board of directors, was curious as to why he did not see the information on nominations this year made more sense when he was selected.
Hart has been principal at O.J. DeJonge Middle School since January 2018 and prior to then he served as assistant principal starting in 2016.
“Generally, the board of directors are looking for people who are making a huge difference in their school or in their community,” Hart said.
Hart is leading a group of people who are all trying to create a school environment where every person in the building, students and adults alike, feel like they are part of a school community and part of something bigger than themselves.
“We are trying to create an environment where every student knows that they matter here at O.J. DeJonge Middle School,” Hart said. “I try to build a meaningful relationship with every kid in this place because I want them to know that there is an adult that will go to the ends of the earth to do whatever they can to help you. There are some kids that come to school just to learn because their needs are taken care of at home. Other kids come to school to feel loved or have that feeling of psychological safety and this has to be the pace that they get/feel it. This has to be the place that they get so that they can do the best for themselves and for the community.”
The nomination letters painted Hart as a relationship-driven educator that leads with compassion and empathy. He has worked to foster a sense of collaboration and family within the school community.
“I’m blessed to know Mr. Hart on many levels: as my daughter’s principal, as a colleague, and as a close friend. I have the highest regard for Mr. Hart and the person he is,” said Brian Dotson, former principal at Ludington’s Foster Elementary School and now at West Shore Educational Service District. “He is a model leader at O.J. DeJonge Middle School, a real example of school leadership. His care for all students is second to none. Mr. Hart and I were principals together for six years at Ludington Area Schools. He was very passionate about his Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) work and still continues to provide his staff with engaging and relevant PLCs.”
Dotson said most of all, Hart is an outstanding member of the Ludington community. He is on various advisory boards including the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame, MiSTEM Region 9 Advisory Committee, MEMSPA Region Board and the LASD Wellness Committee. He coaches football in the evenings and on weekends and somehow still has time for his family and friends. It’s because of all he pours into principalship that Hart is deserving of this award on so many levels.
One teacher stated that “...every staff meeting, PLC day, one-on-one meeting, he uses himself as an example from which to grow. Alongside assistant principal Abby Schaperkotter, the administrative team at O.J. has created a culture where all feel valued and included.”
He is known to students as someone who cares about them and would do anything to help them, according to another nomination letter sent to MEMSPA on behalf of Hart.
“Mr. Hart is super down to earth and makes people feel comfortable. We see him as a person and not just as a principal and we would still go to him for help today,” one former student said about Hart.
Ludington Area Schools Superintendent Kyle Corlett said Hart definitely deserves his nomination for principal of the year and being recognized for his work at O.J. DeJonge Middle School.
“Principals are often categorized in one of two categories, a manager or instructional leader. Mr. Hart stands out for not only being effective in both roles as a manager and instructional leader,” Corlett said. “As a manager, he ensures that the building runs smoothly and is very engaged in interacting with students. As an instructional leader, he is passionate about supporting teachers through curriculum development and in supporting their collaboration.”
Corlett said Hart’s enthusiasm and excitement about learning is evident to anyone who has had the pleasure of working with him. He is truly an asset to the district and is part of what makes being a Ludington Oriole special.