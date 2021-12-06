HART — Hart Public Schools went into a soft lockdown Monday, according to a social media post from Superintendent Mark Platt.
Platt wrote on Facebook Monday afternoon that the district received a threat, and it was immediately forwarded to law enforcement in Oceana and Muskegon counties as well as the FBI to find the threat’s origin.
“We have partnered with each other due to the fact that several other schools in Muskegon County received similar threats,” Platt wrote Monday. “All parties are deeply concerned to finding the person(s) and prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law.”
Because of the threat, Platt wrote that the district was in a soft lockdown, which limits student movement and the activity of students and staff until the threat is evaluated.
It wasn’t the first day Hart received a threat, either. On Friday, Platt wrote on Facebook that the district was alerted to a threat that was made through a tipline associated with law enforcement. By the time information was received, the buses left the school for the day.
After sweeping the building, Platt wrote that an analyst with the Michigan State Police tracked down the tip.
“The tip was not intended for Hart Public Schools but was instead intended for a different school on the other side of the state which happened to have a middle school named Hart Middle School,” Platt wrote.
Hart Public Schools wasn’t the only district in the area to either receive a threat or was rumored to receive a threat. In a letter from Shelby Public Schools Superintendent Tim Reeves, the district there also learned of a “communication, through social media, that a dangerous situation may be present.”
Reeves wrote that the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office and Shelby Police Department is investigating the threat’s origin. Shelby was placed on a soft lockdown because of the threat it received.
Unfounded rumors were circulating Monday about a possible threat or lockdown at Mason County Central, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
In a message on the MCC mobile app, Mount stated that any and all rumors about compromised safety at MCC were false.
“There has been no threat or danger at MCC today, nor has MCC gone on a lockdown,” Mount stated.
Mount told the Daily News he was unsure where the rumors had started. He said it’s possible someone overheard high school staff members talking about an issue in Muskegon, and assumed MCC was being discussed.