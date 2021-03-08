HART — Members of the Oceana County Department of Veterans Affairs have waited more than a year for the Vietnam Traveling Wall tribute to come to the Oceana County Fairgrounds.
Last year the tribute was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and because of that this year — along with the tribute “The Cost of Freedom” exhibit — are coming July 7-11, according to Gina Mead, community relations for the Oceans County Veteran Affairs Committee.
“We are really excited that we were able to upgrade with the Cost of Freedom, which will cover conflicts from World War I to Afghanistan,” she said. “This is a new tribute from the company we have contracted with. Hart will be one of the first to actually host this tribute.”
Mead said they were able to bring this additional piece and are excited to be able to be moving forward with this project.
There are more than 58,000 names of Americans killed or missing that adorn the black and white walls of the Vietnam Memorial Wall.
The traveling wall allows veterans, family, friends and the general public to view a miniature version of the Vietnam Memorial Wall.
Mead said the Oceana County Department of Veterans Affairs wanted to share with the community that the traveling wall is still coming to Hart.
“We are still working out some details, and we will keep the community informed, but we are looking at some other exhibits like Michigan military history,” she said.
Mead said there is a full escort tentatively planned which will start at the U.S. Army National Guard Armory in Montague, and come all the way up Oceana Drive to the Oceana County Fairgrounds in Hart.
“We will have vendors offering veterans’ services from various organizations (so) veterans know there are services out there to offer help,” she said. “(There will be) services on the ground like counseling. There will be professionals on the grounds for veterans. We are planning to have a full array of services because this can get very emotional for the veterans.”
There is no cost or reservations that need to be made to view the tribute, according to Mead.
“The tribute will be open 24 hours a day,” Mead said.
Mead said there are still volunteer opportunities available, and if anyone that would like to find out more, the next meeting is Saturday, March 13, beginning at 11 a.m. at the VFW hall at 802 S. State St. in Hart.
“People can meet our committee members, and what types of volunteer opportunities are available,” she said.