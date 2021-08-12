PENTWATER — It’s a location that has a special place in the heart of Dayna Hasil’s family.
The building at 168 S. Hancock St., Pentwater, has been home to many things, today it's home to Cosmic Candy Company.
And Hasil will soon be co-owner of Cosmic Candy Company as she buys the share of John Nagle’s half of the company. She’ll co-own the business with Greg Lopus.
Nagle and Lopus built the company from the ground up, opening in 2006.
“We had been to Pentwater, (and) Greg owned another small business in Pentwater. We realized there was nothing for kids and families at that time,” Nagle said. “That was kind of gone. We’ve been through popcorn shops in Florida and thought it was really cool.”
So the pair set out to create just the right way make popcorn and sell it, along with much of the bulk candy that people recall from their days as kids.
“We knew popcorn wasn’t the only thing to build a full business around, and Greg had always had an idea of a spaced-themed ice cream store or something space-themed,” Nagle said.
Lopus’ love of “Lost in Space” is where the company drew its name.
For those early days, Nagle and Lopus learned to make the popcorn, offer salt-water taffy and much more.
“We found some recipes that we liked, and we went down to what we called Popcorn University,” Nagle said. “We went down and they trained us for a week.”
In the past 15 years, Nagle and Lopus saw the company expand in various ways. From its home base in Pentwater, it also had stores in malls in Grand Rapids and Muskegon before withdrawing to only its Pentwater location.
But the Pentwater location expanded in that time, too. The storefront in Pentwater’s downtown had less space to start, but eventually it grew. As it grew, Cosmic Candy Company moved its kitchen and supplies to another building just outside the village to accommodate shoppers.
“We went into the first summer thinking we needed one or two employees,” Nagle said. “Memorial Day weekend taught us that we were going to need a few more than that, especially to be the popcorn guys and the counter guys.
“From there, it’s been 15 years of growth and changes.”
Hasil joined the picture last June. Before joining the company, she was a photographer and drove a school bus for Pentwater Schools. When she joined Cosmic, she worked alongside one of her daughters and her mom, both of whom worked for the business before she did. Hasil assisted in the expansion of Cosmic Candy Company virtually, reworking its website, www.pentwaterpopcorn.com and its social media presence.
“Dayna has been integral in making sure that our pictures are really attractive online,” Nagle said.
Hasil worked more and more at the production facility, and eventually her responsibilities picked up more at the store.
“She learned how it is to get the store stocked and up and running,” Lopus said. “What to expect on when the tourists come and when they leave, when it gets busy and when it’s not. She picked up on all of that and pretty quick.”
Nagle said he’s known members of Hasil’s family, and has watched them each grow up, in Pentwater.
“McKenna and Bailey were babies when we first started this,” Nagle said. “Really got to know the family. It was three years ago (Dayna’s) mom, Kim, came in and started managing. (We) continued to get closer to the family, and continued to know what (others) know about the Hasils — they’re terrific people.”
Nagle recognized that he didn’t have another 15 years of being in the business left, and so he asked if Hasil might want to take on his share of the company. He plans to retire from the candy business, but he’s not sure what’s next once everything is finalized later this year.
Lopus will be the constant in terms of any transition, and he said it’ll be a change from working with Nagle.
“Dayna and I seem to get along…” Lopus said.
“Like siblings,” Hasil added.
“We’re going to be just fine. I’m looking forward to having that fresh face around,” Lopus said. “I’m closer to retirement than John. I have a few more years, and then I’ll be done.”
The thought is eventually Hasil will become full owner of Cosmic Candy Company. And the company will certainly be a family business, as Hasil’s niece works there, and her oldest is looking to get into a career in business.
“It can really become a family business,” Nagle said. “Family-owned. All three of her girls and a niece have come in and enjoy and do such a great job.”
Hasil said that she sees changes coming to Pentwater, and with Cosmic Candy Company. They plan to be open on weekends through Christmas this year. And the online sales, the wholesaling and corporate gifting and nonprofit fundraising will also continue to be available.
The music will also be a bit louder to help entertain both employees and customers. The candy — which they went to great lengths to make sure they had in supply, even with shortages elsewhere — was well-stocked, too. In all, there’s 40 varieties of popcorn, 250 kinds of bulk candy and all sorts of goodies from Clark bars to candies used to make quick videos on TikTok.
The trio wanted to make the announcement of Nagle’s impending retirement from the company and Hasil’s purchase of his half during the Pentwater Homecoming this week. They’ll be leading the parade on Saturday with a float.
“Pentwater is my blood, and it’s a great, small village,” Nagle said. “Amazing, historical place.”
But each day, for Hasil, walking into the storefront on Hancock Street brings back memories, a personal homecoming of her own.
“As far as for me being here … it’s kind of … nostalgic or sentimental,” she said. “I grew up in this building, basically. My mom, my dad, my aunt pumped gas when this was a gas station here. It’s just neat.
“I love what it is… I’m all about the nostalgia of stuff and the sentimental (value) of stuff.”