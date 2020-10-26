FREE SOIL TWP. — A winding line snaked through the parking lot in front of the former Camp Sauble State Prison building Saturday as visitors waited anxiously to experience the final night of the Cages of Carnage haunted prison.
Cages of Carnage is hosted by the Free Soil-Meade and Grant Township fire department auxiliaries as a fundraiser for the two departments. As it closed out its second year Saturday, hundreds of people came to experience the notoriously spooky prison while contributing to the cause.
Volunteers dressed as skeletons, clowns and ghouls lurked among the crowd, greeting guests, posing for photos and lending to the creepy aura in the chilly night air.
Among the attendees, there were many first-timers like Dawn and Scott Kruse from Trenton. They heard good things about the haunted prison and wanted to see it for themselves.
“We were looking for something fun to do tonight… and we’d heard a lot of great things about this place,” Dawn said.
She and Scott said they said they were excited, but a little nervous, to walk through the Camp Sauble doors for the first time.
“We’re scared,” Dawn said. “We’re screamers.”
Bob and Jody Baunoch of Custer were there with the Kruses for a fall family outing. It was a first for them, as well.
“We live in Custer, and (Dawn and Scott) came up for the weekend to go to Silver Lake with us,” Bob said. “We were looking for something to do tonight, and we’ve never been here, so we thought it would be fun to check it out.”
They said they enjoy scary activities during the Halloween season, but being with family was the most important thing.
“We’re excited to all do it together,” Jody said. “That makes it even more special.”
There were also some Cages of Carnage veterans in the crowd, like Elliceya Spore, a sixth-grader from Mason County Central Middle School.
It was Elliceya’s second time through, and she said she was thrilled to make another trip.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s so much fun.”
Elliceya was there with her father, Josh Spore, and Nina Pham.
Elliceya’s brother Jordan, an MCC high-schooler, was standing nearby with his girlfriend Faith Lemire, who attends Ludington High School.
Jordan and Faith teased each other about who would scream more.
Free Soil-Meade Fire Chief Vince Williams said Saturday was a successful final night for haunted prison’s second year.
“The line was long the whole night,” Williams said. “We had more than 1,100 people just (on Saturday) … It was a big night.”
The three-weekend event was a success as a whole, too. Williams said attendance estimates suggest it was just as big a draw as it was in 2019, despite the pandemic.
“We’re right around the equivalent of last year, with just about 4,000 people through the gate,” Williams said. “I think it was a good year, all things considered. Our customers were good to us.”
Williams said the total dollar amount for this year’s fundraiser has yet to be determined, but last year brought in about $45,000. The money goes to operational costs for the Free Soil-Meade and Grant fire departments, as well as building renovations, equipment and other costs.
Williams said the plan is to continue Cages of Carnage in the future.
“It’ll be back next year definitely — bigger and better,” he said. “This is something we’re going to try to do annually.”
Williams said he wanted to assure people that safety was a top priority, and that precautions were taken in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the health department conducted an inspection of the prison before it opened to the public to ensure safety measures were being observed.
“They did a walk-through even before we started,” Williams said, adding that masks and hand sanitizer was made available to guests.
Williams had a few words of thanks to those who helped make the haunted prison possible.
“I’d like to thank our auxiliary members from both (Free Soil-Mead and Grant) fire departments. I’d like to thank our (more than 100) volunteers. We couldn’t do it without them,” Williams said. “I’d also like to thank the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and the Mason County Sheriff’s Reserves for making sure things stayed safe for us, and thanks to all the guests who came out and contributed to fundraising efforts.
“We’ll see you next year.”