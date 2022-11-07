The Camp Sauble: Cages of Carnage haunted prison raised about $77,000 for local fire departments during its three-weekend stint in October.
That’s according to Free Soil/Meade Fire Chief Vince Williams, whose department — along with the Grant Township and Fountain fire departments and auxiliaries — wrapped up the event’s fourth year on Oct. 30.
Though attendance was down a bit, Williams said the overall dollar amount raised was up compared to 2021, when the prison brought in about $74,000.
Williams said the total was “pretty good,” all things considered.
“Truth be told, we did a little better this year. Our (attendance) numbers were down a little bit, but … everything was a little bigger this year, and there’s already some ideas flying around about what to do next year,” he said. “We were hoping for a bigger year, but … you get your ups and downs, and we appreciate everyone coming out.”
The budget for the event was around $34,000, and even though the total will be divided up among the participating fire departments, it’s still going to go to good causes all around.
Williams’ department is trying to save up for a building add-on that would give the 1950s-built fire station some much-needed additional operating space.
The goal is to raise about $100,000 “before we even venture into starting it,” but the funds from this year’s haunted prison will be a major help.
There are also other expenses that come up, Williams said, adding that all dollars “go back into the community, one way or another.” And, he said, it’s being done without putting an extra burden on taxpayers.
“The biggest thing is, if we can save the taxpayers some money on something, why not,” he said.
The fire departments first transformed the former Camp Sauble State Prison in Meade Township into a haunted-house spectacle in 2019. Each year, the event has grown bigger and bigger, and Williams said there’s no plan to slow down in 2023.
For now, though, he’s content to kick back for a while.
“This is my favorite time of the year because everything’s slowing down,” he said, laughing. “We finish it up, enjoy the holidays, then start in February and March, getting things approved by the committees and auxiliaries.”
Williams said plans for next year should be well underway by spring.