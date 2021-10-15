This is my favorite time of year, and I can’t let it go by without an article on Halloween.
Growing up, I was an avid fan of “Dark Shadows” and “Twilight Zone.” If it was scary… I watched it. Except mummy movies. It creeped me out. My brother when babysitting once told me if I didn’t sit still and be quiet (while he talked to his friends) he would wrap me up like a mummy and stick me in the attic. The idea scared the naughty out of me, for only a while of course. Who do you think taught me to be so naughty? He is my hero to this day.
When I was a girl, living in the Wiley-Fern area, my friend, Jan Kissel and I would take bike rides around the country mile. Among our favorite rest spots, other than Homer Hill’s apple orchard, were at one of Eden Township’s two cemeteries, the Old Indian Cemetery on Major Road and the Lakeside Cemetery on Hawley Road. Lakeside Cemetery was a great place to sit and rest and eat an Homer’s apples or grapes. The lawn was nicely mowed and the view of Devil’s Lake was awesome. Devil’s Lake (called Eden Lake today), our bus driver Alice Pomrenke told us came from an old native American story of evil spirits living in the lake and would drag swimmers down.
The other cemetery was overgrown but a cool place to explore, just to see the things left behind on some of the graves. Once Jan and I found a plate, cup or bowl in the cemetery near the large rocks or by crosses made of sticks. My dad said that they were probably left from the “Ghost Supper.” Now, this is when most parents would explain what that meant, not my dad. Imagine where a 11- or 12-year-old mind would go with that.
After I spent a restless night, my mother explained it the next day. Her being Italian, she likened it to the Italian All Saint’s — Souls Day family gatherings at the graves of our loved ones where we brought Chrysanthemums (flor de Morte – flowers of the dead) to leave on the grave and picnic near their grave.
Eden Township began cleaning up the cemetery around 1988, when I was the clerk. While walking through it, looking for grave stones to flag, I fell through a grave. Now if that don’t give you a bit of a fright. Neighbor and Township Treasurer Joe Cossette gave me a hand out, but let me tell you it wasn’t an event I forgot. In the old days, people were buried in old wood boxes, if they could get them. As the bodies and wood boxes began to decompose, it would leave a space. People walking on the grave would fall into the grave. This cemetery was originally the cemetery for the Fern Catholic Church that was ran by a group of Franciscans as a mission. They bought the old Fern school and began a mission for the native peoples that lived in the Fern area of the old reservation called “Indian Town.”
Another story I found in the 1976 summer County Historical Society’s newsletter – Mason Memories. The story of Fred Buffenbarger written by his daughter Pearl Durham. Wilfred McClellan Buffenbarger’s family lived in Adams County, Indiana, and after the death of both parents, at 24 years of age the farm was sold, and Fred started off for a new life, hitching a ride in a crowded covered wagon. He grew tired of the crowded wagon and went his own way on foot. He eventually stayed with a family on their farm and once a week he would venture through the woods to a small store, where he would meet other men and visit with for a few hours. Often the conversation would turn to the natives of the area, of which Fred had never met. One day, while they were having a boisterous time (and had stayed too long) a couple Native Americans entered the store. Fred told his daughter you suddenly could hear a pin drop. The men came in and traded for what they needed, then left. That was when the men realized it was almost dark out, so the others began leaving for home, leaving Fred the last man there.
Hesitant, after seeing his first Native American, he started off through the woods for his lodging place. It didn’t help that it was a cloudy ‘dark’ night. The normally quiet woods seemed extremely active that night. A crow cawed and an owl gave out an eerie screech, sending Fred’s mind racing back to the stories how the Indian peoples used bird calls to signal one another. His eyes roamed the trees and bushes for any sign of another human. Thankfully the full moon broke free from the cloud and he could see about him with no other soul in sight. He eyed his trail, probably wondering who or what first made the trail and continued on his way. The moon covered again, and he could hear the sound of foot steps behind him, and he turned to look.
Finally, he was at the edge of the wood, the moon was shining again and he could see across the clearing to his destination. Again he heard the footsteps, but was relieved when he saw the sound came from the rustling leaves blowing across the path in the wind. He relaxed briefly, then something soft brushed against the back of his head as an owl flew over his head and he took off at a break neck pace and finally collapsed on the porch of the farm home. He watched the owl continue to soar over the field in search of food.
One of my favorite ghost stories is from an 1897 Ludington Record newspaper of the Buttersville Ghost. It was a Saturday night and the normal guard at the Butters and Peters Mill Plant was off-duty, whether from too much partying the night before at the hall on the island or an illness, George Benson a millworker filled in his place. As he made his rounds at 11 o’clock he came to the Cooper’s shop. Entering the shop, across the room before him he saw the image of a large white man. George had never seen a ghost and he hadn’t believed in them, until for some reason the man moved slightly. Not waiting for contact, George screamed and leapt back out the door.
He landed somehow at the bottom of the stairs, uninjured, but his terror filled yell had woke the sleeping residents of the area, who probably rushed to see what had happened and if they could help. Of course, they had to check the ghost out. Turns out to George’s relief and possible embarrassment, the ghost was a dummy of a ‘salt man’ that the company used in the Labor Day parade.
I do want to include one last story a young lady told me years ago. When she was a girl in Ludington High School, she said students of her class were speaking of woman ghost that haunts Pere Marquette Cemetery area. She said that she was called the Purple Woman, and she walked around the cemetery. Not so much in the cemetery. If you remember, in back of the old Cemetery on what was old Dow property was Polish Town. Could she have been a former resident? Polish Town and many along the waterfront in the Fourth Ward gave up their homes for the lumber mills. Is she looking for her home? One wonders? Have a happy Halloween.