Have something to say about Mason County parks, or an idea for how they can be improved?
The Mason County Parks Commission is looking for responses to an 18-question survey that will inform the five-year master plan it's putting together next year. The survey can be accessed online at www.masoncountyparksurvey.com.
“We’re just kind of fishing,” said Steve Begnoche, chair of the commission. “If people have ideas, this is a good time to put them on the plate, whether it’s how we operate or some sort of new thing. … The main purpose is to find out things we haven’t thought about."
Questions include which parks residents visit, why they go there, where they’d like new parks to be located, and what facilities and amenities are missing from the area.
The survey also asks whether residents would support a multi-use trail at an undeveloped property in Pere Marquette Township and a non-motorized trail with regional connections, including from Ludington to Scottville.
The commission maintains the Mason County Fairgrounds, Mason County Campground and the Picnic Area. The campground and picnic area are located near the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant and include amenities like disc golf, playgrounds and trails.
The commission also have two undeveloped properties under its purview: 6 acres on Big Sable River in Free Soil Township and 34 acres a half-mile north of the campground, known as the Inman Road property.
At Inman Road, the land is “very unimproved” and has a large population of autumn olive, an invasive shrub, Begnoche said. But he also said it’s the property that “probably has the most opportunity in the next five years.”
The land “really has no use” besides a communication tower that “would always be off-limits,” he said. One potential use Begnoche suggested is as a link between the Mason County Campground and the Pere Marquette Conservation Park, but that’s just one idea.
Begnoche said there are fewer opportunities for the Big Sable River property.
It contains an informal, unimproved launch suitable for canoes and kayaks, he said. Most of the land the county owns is Michigan Department of Transportation right-of-way, and the state hasn’t opened the door to development. Much of the rest of the property is wetland.
“We just want people’s ideas,” Begnoche said. “To me, one of the important things is, is there a recreation need in the county that’s not being met by anybody?”
Those looking for a paper copy of the survey are asked to call the Mason County Drain Office at (231) 757-9366. The office is at 102 E. Fifth St.
The parks commission will be working with consultant Spicer Group Inc. to craft the master plan, according to a press release.
In the meantime, the commission is mostly working on maintaining the campground and picnic area — specifically, arranging for clean-up of about 200 trees that fell in a storm on Aug. 10.
Once a logging company hired by Consumers Energy gets to work, the park will probably be temporarily closed for all use, Begnoche said.