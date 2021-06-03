Thom Hawley prefers not to think of the end of his over 19-year career at West Shore Community College as a retirement.
The word that comes to his mind is “renaissance.”
He’s served as the college’s spokesman since 2002, overseeing marketing and public relations, among other duties.
As the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic bore down on the college, Hawley came to believe it was time for fresh faces and new ideas, he said.
“It required a lot more of me personally … and I was starting to feel a little tired,” Hawley said. “I think the many challenges that colleges are facing today, and will continue to face, are good reasons for new, younger voices to come in and fill those places.”
Since his final day last week, Hawley, 65, has been catching his breath at his cottage in Whitehall, riding his bike and planning what’s next.
“I have a travel bug,” Hawley said.
He hopes to see Asia and return to Europe, which he’s visited before.
“There’s still so much to explore there,” he said.
He’ll also be kept busy as a stakeholder in Jamesport Brewing Company and as the board president for the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Hawley’s path through WSCC began in the 1970s, when he earned his associate degree there. The professors he encountered were some of the best of his college career, he said, “and that tradition continues today.”
“(WSCC) was new and fresh and a vital addition to our community,” Hawley said. “It was fun to be in the grassroots of that.”
As president of the Student Senate, he worked alongside WSCC’s first president, Dr. John Eaton.
He would go on to work with each of the college’s four subsequent presidents. But Hawley said it was Eaton who taught him that what you do is as important as how you treat your community when you do it.
“That’s always been a common thread that has tied my career together,” Hawley said.
When WSCC started a national search for its next public relations director, he saw it as a way he could give back to the college.
The next 19 years of his life taught him to be a better writer and a better listener, he said, as he strived to tell the college’s story. But the time he spent with students was just as enlightening.
“Students keep things light and they kept me young,” he said. “Our kids often made me reminisce about my college experiences and who I grew to be.”
The installation of a 9-foot sculpture on WSCC’s campus is one of the accomplishments Hawley is most proud of, he said.
Unveiled in 2019, the sculpture is a replica of a piece by Manierre Dawson, a Mason County resident thought to be one of America’s first abstract artists.
“That was a very tangible project accomplished by many people that I think will outlive all of us,” Hawley said.
In leaving WSCC for the second time in his life, Hawley hopes he leaves a legacy that brought the college closer to the hearts of the people it serves.
“I hope through my work at the college I was able to … bring more people to see the value of having a community college of this stature in our community,” he said.