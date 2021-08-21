SCOTTVILLE — Cars were lined up outside of the Mason County Road Commission building before the doors were opened for the Mason-Lake Conservation District’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Dani McGarry, executive director of the Mason-Lake Conservation District, said Saturday was a multiple purpose event, clean sweep and household hazardous waste collection day.
“Clean sweep started originally for this program and also in conjunction with Dow. It is a statewide program that helped to get chemicals off of old farms or out of the environment and disposed of,” she said. “The event involved into hazardous waste day for households because we realized there are also materials that need to come out of households and be safely disposed of, too.”
McGarry said the event keeps evolving over time. There are less chemicals coming in, which is great, but different items like more household level chemicals, batteries and electronics. These items are a lot of what is being dropped off.
McGarry said over the years it has always been this busy when the collection first opens. The event is almost completely volunteer-run and generally people start lining up their cars before the volunteers even show up to set up for the day.
The volunteers need to get things set up, and sometimes that is difficult when people are forming a line at 7:30 a.m., McGarry said.
“We do the best we can to keep everything moving steadily,” she said, “We have three different contractors that we work with to take materials away… Things like oil-based paints, stains, glues, solvents acids and ‘mystery substances’ and light bulbs (are collected).”
The conservation district works with a local farms that uses fuel oil. It takes the waste oil like used motor oil, and the farmers use that for their heating in their barn, according to McGarry.
“If we know it is clean motor oil we can keep it, but if we do not know then the motor oil has to go to Environmental ERG Solutions.”
The organization typically has a lot of repeat volunteers, McGarry said. The same folks come every year, and they often do the same jobs every year.
McGarry said she will have people call her to request a certain job like the cardboard station or the oil station.
“Thankfully we have more than two dozen people who volunteer,” she said. “We do two shifts to split the day up with each group doing a couple of hours, and everybody pitches in to keep things moving along.”
McGarry said last year’s was a big event, and she believes that because most people we are home during the pandemic. They were staying busy cleaning out garages and realizing they had a lot of stuff they could get rid of. Last year, the conservation district was able to take everything on and not shut down.
“Everything has a budget,” she said. “We know there is only a certain weight limit that we can take on before we run out of our budget. The collection this year, we have enough in our budget to take on 17,000 pounds of waste material that goes directly out through the ERG contractor.”
McGarry said the benefit to its program is that it do this in conjunction with conservation districts in Oceana and Manistee counties.
“We fundraise and work together as a three-county group,” she said. “Since it is all pulled together, if for example Oceana County has a slow day and does not bring in as much material, then we can bring in a little more. We sort of balance each other out.”
The household hazardous waste collection day, organized by the Mason-Lake, Manistee and Oceana conservation districts were all taking place on Saturday.
McGarry also mentioned the Mason County Sheriff’s Office was on hand with a few deputies who were on hand to help with the heavy lifting like old TVs and heavy electronics.
The order for the collection was electronics, batteries, pharmaceuticals, pesticides/chemicals, and waste oil.
A donation of $10 per vehicle was suggested on Saturday. It was noted that that the average disposal cost per car has ranged from $64 to $82.