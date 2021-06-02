Justus Bromley was “very surprised” when he was named All-Around Senior during Gateway to Success Academy’s graduation ceremony last Wednesday.
Not only did he not know the award would be given out, he remains unclear on why he deserved the award above any of his 11 fellow seniors, he said.
“I kind of just did what I did as a student,” Bromley said. “I didn’t try to be the best student. I certainly didn’t try to be the worst.”
Even though he considers himself to be an average student, Superintendent Jamie Bandstra said Bromley’s “general demeanor” was as big a factor in his nomination as his schoolwork.
“I can’t remember one negative interaction with Justus over the years,” Bandstra said. “He’s a really friendly, young man.”
Bromley’s employment with Cutting Edge Homes, a siding installation company, was also a positive note for him. Bandstra said one of the company’s staff called to let him know how excited they were to work with Bromley.
Staff from the Career & Technical Education program, where Bromley was a student council member, continually complimented his interactions with other people, Bandstra said.
Toward the end of the school year, Bromley noticed an inefficient traffic flow outside the school. He drew up a plan for an alternative that’s on Banstra’s desk now.
“It’s not the kind of stuff a student normally does,” he said. “He’s looking out for his peers. He’s looking out for the school.”
Bromley’s friendliness is matched by his “engineering mind” and “genuine excitement in thinking through problems,” said G2S project coordinator Erica Karmeisool. He was able to channel that part of him through G2S’s focus on project-based learning, which he said was his favorite aspect of his time there.
He once created a replica of a stove that would have warmed a Depression-era shack using repurposed materials from his family’s farm, Karmeisool said. He also spent downtime at a robotics competition sketching next year’s robot, rather than resting in the bleachers.
“That really impressed me,” Karmeisool said.
In his years at G2S, Bromley spent as much time as he could in its metal- and woodworking shops, where in his first year he built a wooden wild boar trap. He hopes to keep making things with his hands at Cutting Edge Homes, rather than going to college.
“Some jobs, definitely go to school. You need to learn about it,” Bromley told the Daily News while on a break from siding. “But this one, I think I can learn as I work here.”