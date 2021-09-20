Jeff Kiessel | Daily News
O.J. DeJonge Middle School eighth graders drop off their bags and gear for the annual Eighth Grade Camp held at the Grace Adventures in Mears. The week-long camp will challenge the students to develop class unity, encourage group cooperation and promote team building all while establishing a sense of trust in oneself and in others and help to develop leadership skills. Eighth graders at Ludington Area Schools have been attending camp for more than 50 years, except last year when campers did not attend in person last September because of COVID-19. Instead, camp activities were brought to the O.J. campus during the final three days of school last spring.