District Health Department No. 10 announced a phased plan for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, once they arrive in the area.
In a press release on Wednesday, the health department stated that the the first shipments of the Moderna vaccine are set to arrive in during the week of Monday, Dec. 21. Doses for the highest priority groups will begin the week of Monday, Dec. 28.
The Pfizer vaccine should be available for use when subsequent vaccine orders are placed.
It's expected that the vaccine will be readily available for the general public during spring or summer 2021.
The health department stated that it has followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in order to develop a distribution and identify priority groups.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be prioritized in the a phased distribution model, with priorities subject to change.
Phase 1A includes individuals serving in healthcare settings with high risk of COVID exposure, such as EMS staff; medical first responders; health department vaccine clinic staff; residents of homes for the aged and adult foster-care centers; health workers who conduct high-risk procedures, have direct contact with patients and have skills critical to keeping the healthcare system functioning; and residents of long-term care facilities.
Many long-term care facilities are partnering with CVS or Walgreens to receive the vaccine. For those who are not partnering with pharmacies, the health department will provide the vaccine.
Phase 1B includes police, firefighters, corrections officers and those working in the education, utilities, and food and agriculture sectors.
Phase 1C includes adults with high-risk medical conditions, and seniors age 65 and older.
Phase 2 includes the remainder of the Phase 1 population, critical populations and the general public.
The release stated that the health department will notify each priority group directly with specific dates, times and locations of vaccinations. There is no early sign-up or registration.
Planning is currently underway for vaccine distribution to other priority groups, and each group will be notified about scheduled vaccine clinics.
“District Health Department No. 10 has established a COVID-19 Vaccination Planning Team that has been working daily to develop our plans for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine when it arrives,” states Kevin Hughes, health officer. “Our goal is to get it to the priority groups as soon as possible without delay.”
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including an educational video on the development and safety by Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse, visit www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vacccine.
District Health Department No. 10's jurisdiction includes Mason, Manistee, Oceana, Lake, Newaygo, Crawford, Kalkaska, Mecosta, Missaukee and Wexford counties.