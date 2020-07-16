District Health Department No. 10 started to let people in a few minutes before 2 p.m. for the first day of COVID-19 community drive-through testing at the Ludington High School parking lot.
More than 60 vehicles were lined up behind Peterson Auditorium waiting to get tested by the National Guard on Wednesday.
“The first car showed up at about noon,” said Christy Rivette, community health supervisor for the health department.
Bret Haner, site leader for the Mason County testing and emergency preparedness coordinator for the health department, expected to have 600 people tested by the end of the two-day testing, with an average of 300 per day.
“It just depends on the community. Some have been in the 200 to 300 range. Some have been in the 600 range,” Haner said.
There were 387 people tested by the end of the day Wednesday, according to Rivette.
The number of cars lined up at the beginning was an indicator that there was a lot of interest in getting tested, he said.
The second day of testing — which will begin today at 10 a.m. — is an hour shorter, which can also impact the total number.
“Generally the first day there are more people than the second day,” he said.
The health department sets up about two hours before each testing. They coordinate with local public safety agencies in each county, Rivette said.
Liz Reimink, Mason County emergency management coordinator, said as soon as the health department learned it was awarded test sites from the state, they started planning one for Mason County.
“It’s a great operation and a great partnership with the National Guard and health department,” she said. “We appreciate all the help from the fire departments and law enforcement. It takes a team.”
Hamlin Township Fire Department was recruited for traffic control. Assistant Chief Tom Johnson was directing cars toward the exit on Wednesday.
“They wanted use of our command trailer and Polaris Ranger for running errands,” he said. “(Reimink) asked guys from the fire department to do traffic control. It’s exciting that people are interested in getting swabbed and tested to see where we are at in this community.”
Rivette said they had a few options in mind for the site in Ludington. The health department tries to choose a location with enough space for cars to line up and be away from busy streets.
It helps with the traffic flow when the parking lot is long and narrow like at the high school, she said.
Each site requires an average of 50 staff, according to Rivette.
When there isn’t a pandemic, the health department’s role is typically to help with tracking outbreaks and assist with vaccinations — not manage testing. But when the state offered free testing, the health department added itself to the lottery, she said.
The health department had an interpreter on-site Wednesday. There are also interpreters on-call by phone, Haner said.
“We’d love everyone in the community who works outside the home to come get tested, to help us control the spread,” Reimink said.
Testing today is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the high school parking lot. Vehicles enter from Tinkham Avenue.
Another pop-up testing site is scheduled for Friday, July 17, at the Hart High School parking lot in Oceana County.