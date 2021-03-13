SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central High School served as a COVID-19 vaccine clinic site on Saturday for District Health Department No. 10.
The clinic was by appointment only and served more than 800 vaccines.
“(The clinic) is part of the health department’s mass vaccination effort through offsite vaccine clinics,” said Matt Fournier from the heath department. Fournier was the site lead Saturday.
The clinic was a “second dose clinic” providing follow-up shots for those who received their first shots at the health department offices.
The Moderna requires a booster four weeks after the first shot and the Pfizer three weeks after. Patients were scheduled for the second dose clinic when they received their first shots.
Fournier said the MCC high school building allowed the health department to vaccinate more people in a day.
“The corridor is larger than at the office and the gym is bigger than our conference room,” he said. “We can bring about 300 through the office and 1,000 (at MCC).”
The clinic started at 9 a.m. and went until 6 p.m.
Individuals were registered by the doors, then went to the vaccination areas where they were directed to a vaccine station for the shot.
Lisa Hofmann who worked at the registration table said she was happy to be a part of the clinic. Her usual role at the health department is overseeing well and septic permits.
“I really enjoy it. The people who come in are so relieved,” she said. “They say they are going to get to see their families for the first time.”
The main demographic at the clinic was 65 and older or people who work as primary caregivers.
Hofmann said she had worked at previous clinics where there was normally a rush in the morning. At 11 a.m. Saturday, she said it was still a steady stream.
“That’s good. It’s a good flow,” she said.
The National Guard assisted with giving shots and filling in where they were needed, said U.S. Army Sgt. Carl Sammons.
He directed traffic inside the building.
“You can’t always take, sometimes you’ve got to give,” he said.
He’d helped with several clinics around Michigan, including Lansing and Ionia.
“I like that I’m getting to help out in the United States,” he said. He toured in Iraq more than once.
Suzanne Creseel, a registered nurse with the health department, said they’ve been doing clinics at the health department several days a week. She was doing vaccine shots on Saturday.
Tara Treesh and Carrie Sova were helping at the clinic.
“People are really excited to get the shots. Some were a bit impatient at first when it was difficult to get the vaccine, but (the health department) isn’t the only one doing vaccinations anymore.”
Treesh is an agency clerk and Sova a environmental health sanitarian. Like others at the health department, they’ve been pitching in at the clinics.
“Some people early on said they went back and forth for a long time about getting it, but they decided to do it. I’m glad they did,” Treesh said.
“This is the only way out of it,” Fournier said. “This is how we get back to what we once knew.”
After receiving the shot, people were sent to a gymnasium to wait 15 minutes. If they didn’t have a reaction, they went home.