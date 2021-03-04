District Health Department No. 10 stated Thursday that registration to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is now available to all frontline essential workers, people age 50 and older, and caregivers of individuals with special needs.
The health department stated it will continue to prioritize seniors 65 and older who are on a waiting list waiting list first.
Frontline/essential workers now eligible include food processing and migrant/seasonal farm workers; utilities and energy services workers; critical manufacturing workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; U.S. Postal Service workers; local government workers; and those with unique skill sets not covered above, such as non-hospital laboratories, and veterinary clinics.
Adults eligible now include anyone age 50 and older with or without a medical condition.
Employers with fewer than 75 employees can complete a form at www.dhd10.org to get on a waiting list. Employers who employ 75 or more workers should have one individual complete our Large Employer Interest Survey and we will contact you directly to schedule a vaccine clinic.
Restaurant workers are not currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The health department will notify the public when this changes.
Email covid@dhd10.org for more information, or with questions. For more COVID-19 vaccine information, visit www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine.