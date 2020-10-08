District Health Department No. 10 issued a statement Wednesday following an emergency order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to mandating the continuation of COVID-19 mitigating practices.
The emergency order was signed by MDHHS Director Robert Gordon, and served to replace the executive orders of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after those orders were struck down by the Michigan Supreme Court. The order re-establishes restrictions on gathering sizes, requires face coverings in public spaces and places capacity limitations on bars and other venues.
Jeannine Taylor, public information officer for District Health Department No. 10, stated there is still some uncertainty regarding whether or not Whitmer’s executive orders are still in effect, and said the health department could not speak to the exact differences between the current and previous orders.
“I think there’s still some grey area in terms of whether or not (the executive orders) are null and void. I can’t tell you for sure what’s no longer valid,” Taylor said in a phone call to the Daily News. “We have truly gone through, line-by-line, and see what’s changed.
“In the meantime, MDHHS released these emergency orders so that the general public still follows the orders with regard to gatherings and face-coverings.”
The health department’s statement outlined some key points of the emergency order, underscoring that “employers are still responsible for the health and safety of their employees and customers, and should continue to follow all CDC, MDHHS and MIOSHA guidance. Executive Directive 2020-06 — different from an executive order — instructing Michigan government agencies to enforce COVID-19 safety in businesses is still in effect.”
Remote meetings remain legal under the still-in-effect Executive Directive 2020-02 — which the health department noted is different from an executive order — so local government boars and committees are still able to meet via Zoom, or another video-conferencing application.
Additionally, county governments should continue using their COVID-19 safety plans, and schools should continue to follow their COVID-19 plans and other guidelines from the Michigan Department of Education guidance.
The statement also stressed that “basic public health work will continue unchanged,” and “all basic public health operations, including contact tracing, quarantines and food and water sanitation are still required by law and must go on.”
Exceptions
The health department pointed out some exceptions to indoor gathering and face-covering mandates for Region 6, which includes Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle and Emmet counties.
Seating for indoor gatherings must be limited to no more than 20-percent of capacity.
In Region 6, indoor gatherings of more than 10 and up to 500 people occurring at a non-residential venue are permitted only if organizers and venues with fixed seating limit attendance to up to 25 percent of seating capacity. Venues without fixed seating must limit attendance to 25 people per 1,000 square feet in each occupied room.
Face coverings are required for indoor gatherings of any kind in businesses, government offices, schools, and other operations.
In Region 6, face coverings are recommended, not required, for gatherings in schools.
More information
Additional guidance about what the emergency orders mean with respect to the previous executive orders, and how Michiganders should proceed, is expected in the future.
The full emergency order, containing guidance about attendance limitations and face coverings at gatherings, exceptions to face covering requirements, including those for young children, food service establishments, organized sports, and implementation and enforcement can be found at www.michigan.gov/documents/coronavirus/MDHHS_epidemic_order_-_Gatherings_masks_bars_sports_-_FINAL_704287_7.pdf.
For more information, or to express suggestions or concerns, email to covid19@michigan.gov.