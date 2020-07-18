District Health Department No. 10 wants businesses to know that if an employee says they’ve tested positive for COVID-19, the department will work with employers to help provide as much information as possible.
Jeanine Taylor, public information officer and communications coordinator, told the Daily News this includes verifying coronavirus claims when possible, in order to both inform the public and to avoid businesses closing down due to false claims like the one made by a Timbers of Ludington employee on July 10.
The employee later confessed that the claim was false, according to general manager Dave Hritcu, but by that time the restaurant had already shut down and conducted a deep-clean. Hritcu said the incident cost Timbers about $13,000 in lost revenue.
Taylor said there are ways to help lessen the impact of possible false claims on other businesses.
“We encourage businesses, if they’re notified by an employee, to contact us and we can verify if an individual was tested,” Taylor told the Daily News in a phone call.
Taylor said Timbers did reach out to District Health Department No. 10, but did not ask for assistance in obtaining verification of a positive test.
“The owner of the restaurant notified (the health department) that he was closing… but he did not ask for verification that it was an actual case — that is something employers can do,” she said. “If they get called, we can do our best (to help).”
Taylor commended Timbers for treating the situation as a genuine concern, saying the restaurant “went above and beyond… to ensure the health and safety of the public and its employees.” However, there are procedures and protocols that could have mitigated the financial loss.
For one thing, Taylor said, the health department will typically make some kind of arrangement to reach out to the employer of someone who has a positive test if that information is provided by the individual who received the test.
District Health Department No. 10 also encourages individuals who have tested positive to make an effort to contact their employers and let them know immediately. If a business receives such a call, however, they are urged to call before making big decisions.
“They can contact us before they make any decisions to shut down,” Taylor said.
Positive cases and close contacts are evaluated on a case-by-case basis, Taylor said, adding that the health department does not automatically call employers in the instance of a positive test. Additionally, sometimes it can be challenging to trace someone to their place of employment if an individual tests positive, but does not list that information at the time and does not respond immediately when contacted about their results.
“If (the Timbers employee) was truly positive, we would have started a tracing investigation right away… and gathered information about whether or not it was a potential public exposure site or if the only exposure was to other co-workers and then the protocol for the business going forward,” she said. “To prevent something like this from happening again, we want businesses to know (the department) does have a protocol for notifying businesses if an individual does test positive.”
“It’s important for us to know,” she added. “Every case is different, every situation is different — that’s why it’s important to reach out to us… to get information, get guidance and get verification before making a decision on closing. We’ll be glad to assist and guide businesses so the risk is mitigated and the businesses aren’t severely impacted by this type of scenario.”
Taylor said, while she has heard rumors about other potential false claims, the incident at Timbers is the first confirmed instance she’s aware of.
“We’ve heard rumors, but I have no verification that other businesses have done the same thing,” she said.
District Health Department No. 10 can be reached by calling (231) 845-7381.
In addition to Mason County, the department serves Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana and Wexford Counties.