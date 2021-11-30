Michigan is leading the nation in COVID-19 cases, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is designating Mason County — and all of the surrounding counties in the area — as being risk level E, which is the highest possible.
Health officials are encouraging people to mask up regardless of vaccination status get vaccinated if they haven’t already, and get a vaccine booster if they’re eligible.
The actual numbers vary somewhat based on the source, but on Monday, the New York Times’ COVID-19 tracer reported that Mason County had 137 cases per 100,000 people. The CDC reports that Mason County has held steady at risk level E for some time, with the highest recent seven-day period average being well beyond the threshold for the level E designation.
Oceana County was also listed among the 10 counties with the highest case counts on Monday.
On Tuesday, Mason County’s figure dropped off somewhat, but the numbers are still alarming, according to local health officials, and people in the area need to be aware of the risk.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, health director for District Health Department No. 10, stated that the drop-off could be a “calm before the storm” resulting from people not going in for testing during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Morse attributes the recent surge in COVID case numbers to several factors, one of which is the rise of variants that are more resistant to the vaccine.
Mason County’s vaccination rate is at 57 percent — the highest in the health department’s 10-county jurisdiction. But the new variants coupled with the vaccine’s loss of efficacy over time for some demographics, has contributed to the current spike in numbers, according to Morse.
“The surge we have been experiencing is due to many factors. The Delta variant is now causing … nearly all of the COVID-19 infections in the U.S. It is more infectious and contagious. Those infected have a very high viral load, and this large amount of very contagious virus seems to do a better job of breaking through the protection of vaccines, as seen by the increase in breakthrough infections,” Morse stated in a message to the Daily News. “There has also been some drop in protect from the vaccine over time, especially in those that are over 65 and those with a poor immune system.”
Morse said that a lack of government mandates is also playing a part.
“There are no orders preventing gatherings or requiring mask use as with prior surges,” she said. “People are choosing to gather together as they have in years past, which allows a highly contagious virus to spread very easily.
“We continue to see evidence of spread among those in continued close exposure settings such as schools, care facilities, worksites and gatherings.”
So what can be done?
Mitigation measures are still key, according to Morse — possibly more so than ever.
“We do know what helps. Prevention strategies continue to be vaccination — including boosters if eligible — mask wearing indoors regardless of vaccination status, increased ventilation in shared spaces, testing if you have symptoms or after being exposed, following quarantine/isolation guidelines when positive or a close contact and following a healthy lifestyle to keep your immune system strong,” Morse stated. “If you do get infected, talk to your healthcare provider to see if monoclonal antibodies can help you from getting seriously ill or hospitalized.”