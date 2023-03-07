Pere Marquette Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau filed an appeal with 51st Circuit Court on the decision late last month to allow for two petitions of recall to be circulated.
According to court documents, Bleau signed his appeal last Friday, and he hand-delivered his notice of appeal and claim of appeal on Monday.
The filings were done by Bleau and not by an attorney on his behalf.
The notices were served to P.M. Township resident Tim Iteen, who filed the recall petitions, and the Mason County Election Commission.
On Feb. 27, the commission — composed of Probate Judge Jeffrey Nellis, Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz IV and Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly — decided to allow for two of three petitions of recall against Bleau and filed by Iteen to move forward.
The first stated Bleau “had direct knowledge of inaccuracies in multiple water bills administered by his wife, Karie Bleau. Gerald Bleau failed to bring corrective action recommendations to the township board which led to a loss in revenue of more than $20,000.”
The second petition stated, “Multiple employees have resigned over the past year due to the management of Pere Marquette Charter Township Supervisor Gerald Bleau. Several other current employees have expressed similar concerns.”
A third petition was denied by the commission.
The three petitions were the second attempt by Iteen to file a recall petition against Bleau. The commission decided at a January hearing to deny two petitions against Bleau. At that time, one of two petitions against P.M. Township Treasurer Karie Bleau — Jerry’s wife — was approved.
Karie Bleau filed and subsequently withdrew her appeal.
A hearing on the two petitions targeting Jerry Bleau was set in 51st Circuit Court for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6 before Judge Susan Sniegowski.