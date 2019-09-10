Today

Light rain this morning. A slight risk of a thunderstorm for the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Showers and thunderstorms likely. High around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.