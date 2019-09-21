The Ludington City Council has several public hearings planned to get comments from community members regarding tax-related proposals during its meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday at city hall.
The city council will hold separate public hearings regarding three properties whose owners have applied for tax abatements through Michigan’s Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (OPRA).
“In short, OPRA is designed to encourage the renovation of commercial/residential facilities by temporarily ‘freezing’ the taxable value of the property at the same amount it was just prior to the renovation work,” stated City Assessor Jared Litwiller in a memo to the council.
If the OPRA tax abatements are approved, the owners would be exempt from paying nearly all taxes on the renovated portions of the properties for a period of up to 12 years, except they would still have to pay the school education tax and non-homestead local school operating millage. Although the city wouldn’t get the taxes from the increased values of the renovated properties, it would still collect the original tax amounts.
“Due to a ‘freezing’ of the taxable value, the city will continue to receive tax dollars it has received in the past,” Litwiller explained.
