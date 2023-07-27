Hands Extended Loving People’s (HELP) annual Make A Difference (MAD) Ride is set to be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 1212 Monona Drive, Ludington.
The event includes bike riding routes ranging from 14 miles to 100 miles, and a 3-mile off road course. Registration is $35 and includes a provided map, staffed rest stops, snacks, and a T-shirt. The MAD Ride serves as a fundraiser for HELP and the proceeds will go directly to supporting their mission as a non-profit faith based service ministry.
“The MAD Ride is what we use to pay our operating expenses to keep our own doors open and our lights on,” said HELP’s executive director Larry Lange.
HELP provides furniture; appliances; household goods; help with rent, utilities, and medical bills; and transportation for medical purposes to families in need. They take monetary donations from the community as well as gently used furniture, appliances, and household goods. This year marks HELP’s 25th year serving the Mason County Community.
“Overall we haven’t changed an awful lot, we’ve kind of advanced a little bit with the times I suppose,” said Lange, “but the general mission is still the same.”
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, HELP will be hosting an open house at its office, 910 E. Tinkham Ave., from 1-4 p.m., Aug. 19. The open house is open to the public, and Lange hopes it will draw more people in to get to know the organization.
“We will have many of our original founding members from 25 years ago and a lot of information about the past,” explained Lange, “and a lot of information about where we’re going in the future.”
HELP has been consistent in its efforts to help families in need over the years, but experienced a rough patch during the pandemic. It closed its doors completely for about three months, according to Lange. Then they started doing doorstep delivery and pick-ups for their clients after the initial closure.
“Over the last couple years things have gotten back to a much more normal basis than what they were that one year,” Lange said, “So we survived pretty good.”
HELP is still experiencing effects of the pandemic in terms of bicycle riders in the annual MAD Ride. Lange expects around 50 to 60 riders this year, but the numbers still aren’t what they used to be. The MAD Ride has had up to 120 riders in the past.
“The number of participants have gone down quite a lot,” said Lange, “But the dollar value, the fundraising, has remained pretty good.”
Lange anticipates around $40,000 to be raised during this year’s MAD Ride. HELP has a special motto for the year: “25 years of making a difference,” and these funds will ensure that it can continue to support families in need for many more years to come.