The benefits of having West Michigan Community Mental Health assisting with the local jails are starting to bear some fruit, according to two local sheriffs.
The partnership between West Michigan CMH and the jails in Mason, Oceana and Lake counties, run by each county’s respective sheriff’s office, was implemented earlier in 2021. The goal is to identify those who need mental health treatment early in the process and those who might be safe to divert to treatment instead of staying in the jail. The partnership came about from a $750,000 federal grant in 2020 to build on jail diversion work.
“Having mental health professionals here in the building I know helps our staff greatly,” said Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole. “They’re able to have and interaction with those struggling mentally. Our deputies obviously are available with to assist mental health at those times of crisis with the inmates, but it frees up our staff immensely to deal with the other 99 percent, if you will, who are not in crisis at that time.
“From that standpoint, it’s huge to have someone here … to interact with the inmates at their time of crisis.”
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast said that a rapport is building between West Michigan CMH staff and his deputies, along with those housed in the Oceana County Jail.
“When they develop these relationships, they know what’s going on and they know what the people are struggling with,” Mast said. “That really helps with the inmates, and it really helps our staff to work with these people most appropriately. The part of our clients that struggle with mental health, a lot of time there’s not a lot of resources here.
“We’re a criminal justice institute. We’re a punitive institute. We’re here for punishment for crime and to keep the community safe. We’re not set up as a mental health facility, but this gives us a little bit of mental health capability to help deal with these day-to-day activities help to keep people safe. They’re safe from themselves and keep our staff and community safe as well.”
Funds from the grant were used to purchase tablets for law enforcement to conference via video with West Michigan CMH clinical staff. The funds were also used to increase crisis intervention training and add staff to work with inmates in the jails themselves.
“We hired our mental health liaison (in late spring), and she hit the ground running with hiring. It certainly was implemented throughout the summer and this fall as far as providing services in the jail and in the community,” said Jamie Conger, crisis stabilization services and access coordinator for West Michigan CMH.
An identified mental health liaison, is at each of the three jails from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, Conger said. But there is always someone on-call every hour of every day.
“Holidays, weekends, we always have a clinician available to intervene,” she said. “Our crisis stabilization team really are the ones that intervene in the community. If law enforcement makes contact with an individual, and it’s felt that there’s a mental health concern, and that there’s a potential for a diversion to occur, our crisis team would take lead on that. They would meet with the law officer and the individual and take it from there.”
The lead liaison from West Michigan CMH comes into play if an individual arrives at the jail itself.
The program includes a lead substance use disorder clinician, a lead mental health liaison, a case manager and a peer recovery coach. While some of the staff is at each of the jails every day, others travel between Baldwin, Ludington and Hart.
“We have somebody available for all of the sites every day,” Conger said.
Before the partnership was reached between West Michigan CMH and the local sheriff’s offices through this federal grant, Mast said his deputies would call West Michigan CMH to help facilitate any kind of analysis before treatment could take place.
“It was always a reactive process (before),” he said. “And we would have to call and arrange to get someone involved.”
Cole said that while deputies may observe a behavior that appeared concerning, it would be up to the inmate themselves to pursue a course of action from West Michigan CMH.
“With mental health here, the inmates that need mental health counseling, (are) more apt to reach out and seek that help because that person is right here in the building,” Cole said.
Mast said using the tablets through the grant only went so far, but with the addition of face-to-face contact between an inmate and West Michigan CMH workers, it has gotten better for the local sheriffs.
Cole said he and his fellow sheriffs keep the public’s safety in mind first when considering jail diversion for an individual.
“I know mental health has been so good in finding a bed available for that inmate to be diverted to,” he said. “In the short time it’s been here in our jail … it’s been very well received, and I know we’ve had inmates go from our (jail) to a mental health environment that best suits their needs.”
Conger said there is a significant amount of collaboration between West Michigan CMH staff and deputies through the grant.
“Having the clinicians in the jail allows them to help work with the deputies to say, this is what I’m seeing as an underlying (problem). This is an approach that we can take to help this individual to stay de-escalated,” she said. “There has been a lot of working together. It helps to have the clinicians in there to have a better understanding of the mental health piece and have that role in how they’re responding and an approach to keep things kind of smooth.”
The arrangement is also allowing for less start-and-stop treatment for some individuals, she said.
“There’s a better flow,” Conger said.
And if an individual has history with West Michigan CMH before they are placed in the jail, that background also helps with decision making, she said.
“The more we know, we certainly have a stronger approach,” Conger said. “We certainly can work with individuals we’ve maybe seen in other circumstances and we can bring something to that in the jail.”
Mast said the arrangement is proving beneficial to all parties.
“Myself, and my corrections deputies, feel (inmates) are more likely to follow-through (with West Michigan CMH) when they get out of jail and continue on with successful treatment,” he said. “As we all know, the recidivism is very high with the general population, but it’s certainly high with this population, the population that struggles with mental health. If we can keep them working with the CMH staff year-round as opposed to when they’re only in here or when they’re in high-crisis mode, that’s a win for everybody.”
“It’s my hope that we can keep them involved in the system and seeking help,” Cole said. “It’s better for our community, it’s better for our citizens and most importantly, it’s better for the person seeking help and their families.”
While the sheriffs saw benefits to their jail populations in the months it was implemented, the grant does run out in 2023.
“We will do our part to keep these services in our county jails by actively seeking grant opportunities, alternative funding or finding money in our budget,” said Alan Neushwander, director of public relations and customer service for West Michigan CMH. “We know that diverting individuals into good health care, whether its mental health care or substance use treatment, rather than incarcerating them leads to better outcomes for the individual and for the community as a whole.”
Cole said he would like to see the program continue.
“Mental health in the jails is a problem that we’ve seen in this state for many years (and) it’s not getting any better. The substance abuse and the psychosis that comes about as a result of hard drug use is not getting better. I hope this program can continue on, and we will do our part to take care of those who are incarcerated,” Cole said. “This is not a mental hospital. This is a county jail. We’re finding our deputies are having to do things that they’re not trained to do in the academy.”
Mast was appreciative of the grant, and he said having to work with people with mental health issues is significant part of the work deputies do every day.
“It’s an odd day when we don’t have to have to deal with some sort of mental health issue. It’s become so prevalent. Quite often, it’ll dominate the day,” he said. “Right now I have 54 people in jail and 53 are behaving well. If that one is raising hell in the jail and it’s because he’s suffering from mental health issues, that can occupy my whole staff. If he’s suffering badly enough, it occupies the whole building.
“We’ve had people back there screaming their head off because they’re dealing with mental health issues, and it resonates throughout the whole department here. It might be one person that is suffering, but he’s affecting the whole building. The need is true, and it’s there.”
Conger said that’s why the partnership between West Michigan CMH and the local jails is showing its importance.
“Good things are happening. We’re working together, and we’re noticing the needs. We’re putting things together and in place to get those needs met,” she said. “We support each other, and we support our consumers in the community and their mental health needs.”