With temperatures rising into the mid-80s, about 70 bike riders took part in the annual HELP Ministries’ Making A Difference (MAD) Ride Bicycle Tour fundraiser on Saturday.
HELP Ministries Executive Director Larry Lange said the preliminary count for the ride showed around $35,000 to $37,000 raised this year.
“What’s nice about this year is we have a two-for-one match from the Pennies From Heaven Foundation coming this year,” he said.
Lange said the total amount raised will not be known until September.
He said the MAD Ride has been in existence for 18 years and believes people continue to support the ride because it is a beautiful ride with a purpose.
“This is a way to do something themselves to make a contribution to the community,” Lange said. “Many bring in pledges, some come in a pay the registraion fee. It all helps.”
These funds are what we use to keep the non-profit organization’s doors open Lange said.
“This is how we pay our operating expenses, the salaries we have to pay, our insurance and to keep our truck running,” he said. “If any money is left over, that money goes into program services. What this allows us to do is any money donated to HELP Ministries, other than MAD Ride, goes directly to programs.”