HELP Ministry hosted an open house Saturday afternoon to thank those who contributed to it in the past 25 years at its location in Ludington, 910 E. Tinkham Ave.
“This is a wonderful, wonderful day to celebrate,” said former Executive Director Gene McClellan. “This ministry is about God.”
Hands Extended Loving People, or HELP, has worked to provide furniture, appliances and household goods to families and individuals in need. The organization has also assisted with rent, utilities and medical bills while collaborating with other social service agencies, organizations and churches.
Ludington Mayor Mark Barnett read a proclamation from his office, and it brought tears to the eyes of HELP Ministry Executive Director Larry Lange. In the 25 years of work, more than 38,000 requests were made of HELP Ministry including more than 6,000 beds and more than 4,800 appliances donated. Hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours and miles were given to those in need, Barnett said.
“I amazed in 25 years… think about all the hours, think about all the miles driven, think about all the money that goes into an operation like this. (In) 25 years, it’s just remarkable. On behalf of the city, I just want to thank everyone at HELP Ministry, every volunteer, former director, current director, just everyone involved,” he said.
McClellan gave a history of the organization, outlining how the idea came about in the 1990s. He said he studied the Bible, trying to read all of it in a calendar year. It was the second time through reading it, that he was struck — and it struck him again Saturday as he tried to hold back his emotion.
“It’s been so long, but it still affects me,” he said.
Through working on a committee of the Impact World Tour, McClellan said he and began working on formalizing the ministry. He learned, though, he wasn’t the only working to establish a ministry.
“There was some other ministries started. Covenant Christian School, the founder of Covenant Christian School was at that first meeting I held that September, and he went off and started a group that started that school.
“The pregnancy care center (West Shore Family Support) was started about that time. Path of Life Ministries, also. Clearly, the spirit was working in Mason County, the Holy Spirit.”
McClellan said he worked with the Department of Human Services and the Salvation Army to get ideas. They came up with a purpose statement.
“To demonstrate God’s love for humankind through acts of kindness and mercy as God provided the opportunity and the means,” he said.
That led to the start of HELP Ministry in 1998, and its founding.
McClellan said he understood that interacting with those in need react in a variety of ways, and he cited a verse from Galatians to encourage the volunteers that support the organization that drew several laughs.
“You’re reward is not here… Larry is paid to be good. You volunteers are good for nothing.
“But you’re reward is not here. It’s in heaven. God sees your good works, and he will bless you.”
Both McClellan and Lange related stories of those the organization helped over the years. Lange has enjoyed his time overseeing the organization, and it is working closer with its fellow agencies.
“Just in the last two weeks, we have been involved with other agencies in taking care of a $15,000 well replacement project,” Lange said. “We didn’t pay a whole lot of that, but we paid a share of that. We helped coordinate all the people to get it done. A lot of projects like roofs, wells and installation of windows things are just beyond what one agency can do.”
Overall, HELP Ministry is similar to what it was when it founded, Lange said.
“Things change. Processes change. Organizations change. Names change. But the main mission is the same now as it was 25 years ago,” Lange said.
Saturday was also the Make A Difference Ride or MAD Ride where riders helped to raise funds for the organization.