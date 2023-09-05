A fire that destroyed a Scottville home last week has a family friend asking for help for the family of six.
Lyana Spinner returned home from vacation to find her Scottville home destroyed by fire. Lyana and Carissa Spinner — owners of All Seasons Cleaning — are currently staying at Comfort Inn until at least Oct. 2.
Spinner has four children, a 6 year-old daughter, and three sons ages 7, 8 and 12, who attend Mason County Eastern Schools.
Aliana Losey, a family friend, said the fire killed Spinner’s sons, lizards and the family cat.
“Lyana has been a big part of the community,” she said. “I am hoping the community will give back to her. They all are in need of clothes and everyday items.”
Losey said she started working at All Seasons Cleaning and Lyana and she became friends.
“She helped me in every way, she helped me find a place to stay. She helped me with clothes. I can’t explain how much she has helped me. When she lost her house, it was like my family lost their house,” Losey said.
She said her kids grew up with Lyana’s kids and, at one point, she even lived with Lyana in the house that was destroyed by the fire.
Spinner said the family does have insurance.
“Eventually we will get everything back but everything is at a standstill right now because it is a waiting game,” she said. “The fire was last weekend at some point, we came home (from vacation) to find it last Monday.”
Spinner said Losey has been her best friend for a while.
“I met her through my cleaning service. She came to work for me back in 2017,” she said.
Spinner was thankful that her business was not based out of her home.
The home is technically in Custer Township on U.S. 10 but has a Scottville mailing address, according to Spinner.
Spinner said the kids are staying with their father in Custer for the week but will be back with her next week.
Losey has started a GoFundMe page to help the family who will be starting over after a fire destroyed their home. https://www.gofundme.com/f/lyanas-family-of-6-needs-help-after-a-house-fire?